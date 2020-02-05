Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renault to bring mass segment EV in next 2 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 16:59 IST
Renault to bring mass segment EV in next 2 years

French carmaker Renault on Wednesday said it will have to assess import duty norm and strategy for electric vehicles space in the future as it gears up to introduce a mass market EV in the country in next two years. The company is also looking to serve both right and left hand-drive markets from India as part of its focus on exports, Fabrice Cambolive, SVP and Chairman of Africa-Middle-East-India-Pacific Region for Renault Group told PTI during an interaction at the Auto Expo here.

Earlier, Renault India Managing Director and CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle announced that the company plans to bring a mass segment EV in India within the next two years. "If we have to do EV, we have to do it seriously. It means we have to be clear in terms of regulations. What is more important for me is which import duty we will be paying if we are importing components here for assembling set up? Which kind of duty we will have to pay if we export the car after assembling it here," Cambolive said.

He said if Renault wants to go for EVs it has to see what is the best way. "Of course, it is to localise, which is the way that could suit the best EV strategy in the line up," he said.

Stating that the Kwid could drive in as the first EV in India because of its "awareness and familiarity" with the market, he said it will have to be localised. "It means, we want to localise products from the existing line-up, perhaps playing on our capacity to the extent of our blockbusters," Cambolive said.

He said Renault  plans to bring one product every year in the Indian market, adding the company has to adjust to the local customers needs. He said Renault's performance in the Indian market has been "very satisfactory" since the launch of Duster, Kwid and Triber in the last few years.

"We took some lessons from what happened in the past when three years ago we decided to launch Triber here. We decided to have a product, which is a game changer, which is unique in the Indian market." He said Triber has the potential to increase volume by 30-40 per cent and India's strategy is based on product innovation, localisation as higher as 90 per cent, among others.

"If you want to be competitive in India, you have to localise and not just the car but also the powertrain," Cambolive said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan urges Shah to transfer case of Kerala students booked under UAPA to state police

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday informed the state Assembly that he has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to transfer the case, which was taken by National Investigation Agency NIA against Alan Suhai...

Airbus closes China plant due to coronavirus

Paris, Feb 5 AFP Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin, near the Chinese capital Beijing, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant said on Wednesday. China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are po...

UPDATE 1-WHO: "no known effective" treatments for new coronavirus

The World Health Organization played down media reports on Wednesday of breakthrough drugs being discovered to treat people infected with the new coronavirus, which is causing an epidemic in China and has spread to at least 20 other countri...

UPDATE 1-Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can -supreme leader

Iran will support Palestinian armed groups as much as it can, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, urging Palestinians to confront a U.S. plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.We believe that Palestinian armed organiz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020