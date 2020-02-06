Left Menu
Development News Edition

China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:26 IST
China drafts banks, brokerages and funds into war on virus
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

China's President Xi Jinping is enlisting the state-dominated financial sector in a war against a virus outbreak that has killed more than 500, mobilizing lenders, brokerages and fund managers to pump resources into stricken parts of the economy. Answering Beijing's call, banks are rushing to offer virus-fighting loans at ultra-low rates, investment banks are helping companies issue anti-virus bonds faster, and managers of mutual funds are refraining from selling stocks, to damp market panic.

Concerted efforts to rein in the virus that emerged late last year in the central city of Wuhan highlight the centralized power the ruling Communist Party wields in a sector dominated by state-owned companies. But the campaign, which has stirred memories of government rescue efforts during a market crash in 2015, deepens concern over corporate governance in China and risks sowing seeds of future trouble.

Wuhan DDMC Culture & Sports Co, a leisure company in the city, won Shanghai Stock Exchange approval to issue bonds of up to 600 million yuan ($86 million) via a "green channel" created for virus-hit companies, it said on Thursday. "It's like receiving charcoal on a snowy day," the company, whose operations were wrecked by the epidemic, said on its website.

Three other companies - Zhuhai Huafa Group, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and China Nanshan Development Group - have raised a combined 2.1 billion yuan ($301 million) this week by issuing bonds via the interbank market, to fund virus-battling efforts. Proceeds from the debt issuance, which won quicker-than-usual approval from regulators, will fund drug discovery programs and hospital construction, the companies said.

Regulators have also asked banks to inject cheap funds into virus-stricken areas, and not to withdraw loans from companies suffering the impact. Sectors such as tourism, transport, and leisure are the worst-hit. Bank of Suzhou, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, vowed to cut financing costs for hundreds of small corporate clients and bolster lending.

For companies such as food producers, logistics firms and makers of anti-virus drugs, it will cut the rate on loans by 10 basis points below the lending benchmark, to stand as low as 3.98%. A loan officer at Bank of China promised special treatment for those defaulting because of virus fallout, saying the central bank would cap interest on loans to firms with operations critical to beating the virus, such as makers of masks and drugs.

He added, "Such companies will enjoy the lowest possible rates." But the orchestrated support also triggered concerns of moral hazard among some.

"I'm afraid many companies about to go bankrupt will come and say their businesses are affected by the virus outbreak," said a bond fund manager, who declined to be named. A flurry of government support has helped stabilize stocks in China's equity market after a plunge on Monday.

Regulators have told major mutual fund companies and insurers not to cut net equity positions this week, and urged brokerages to limit short-selling activities by clients, said sources who sought anonymity. Fund managers were also nudged to do their bit. China's fund association, which is supervised by the securities regulator, said employees at 26 mutual fund houses had put their own money - or more than 2 billion yuan ($287 million) - into fund products since Monday.

Shi Bo, a fund manager at China Southern Asset Management, added his remarks to a chorus of market-soothing views orchestrated by regulators. "Despite short-term corrections triggered by the new virus outbreak, the long-term uptrend of the A-share market is intact," he wrote this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Let data protection Bill go through widest discussions within parliamentary process: Prasad

IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Personal Data Protection Bill should go through widest discussions within the parliamentary process. India is a democracy and deliberations on this Bill in Parliament will be ben...

Coronavirus: Armed forces on alert along China, Nepal borders

The Indian armed forces are maintaining a tight vigil along the borders with China and Nepal in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Armed Forces Medical Services AFMS Director General Anup Banerji said on Thursday. The government ha...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong checks quarantined ship as medics escalate strikes

Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding anyone from disembarking to prevent further spreading of the epidemic. Authori...

We are wary of India's threats: Belgium captain on upcoming Pro League tie

World champions Belgium are brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand but captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough fight from India in the upcoming round of FIH Hockey Pro League here this weekend. Briels said Bel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020