Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let's work together to make India USD 5-trn economy: PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:24 IST
Let's work together to make India USD 5-trn economy: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the need for working together to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, while stressing that the government has been able to maintain macro-economic stability amid tough global environment. In the Lok Sabha, he also exhorted all the members to give suggestions on ways to take advantage of opportunities thrown up by the current global economic situation.

"Let's move ahead with the resolve to make India a USD 5 trillion economy," he said while replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to President for his address to Parliament. The prime minister said that steps taken by the government have kept the fiscal deficit and price rise in check. "There is also macro-economic stability."

Modi also sought suggestions on increasing income of farmers and fisherman. Talking about the investment climate in the country, he said several measures have been taken to increase the trust of investors in the economy.

The prime minister said that foreign direct investment during April-September 2019 increased to USD 26 billion from USD 22 billion in the same period previous year, adding that this reflects confidence of foreign investors in India. The vision of the government, he said, is to ensure greater investment, better infrastructure, increased value addition and maximum job creation.

In the coming days, the government is moving ahead with Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructure projects as the sector helps in pushing economic growth and job creation, Modi said. "We have taken many initiatives in industry, irrigation, social infrastructure, rural infrastructure, ports, and water ways. Among the things that will drive India's progress is next-generation infrastructure," Modi said adding that Stand up India, Start up India, Mudra schemes are adding prosperity in the lives of people.

Further, he said the government is working on labour reforms and that too after consulting the labour unions. Attacking opposition parties, he said driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from the PM-Kisan scheme.

"I appeal to them - let there be no politics in farmers welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India," he said adding agriculture budget has risen five times during this government's tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth after record mission

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday after a record stays on the International Space Station, ending a 328-day mission expected to yield new insights into deep-space...

Offline-to-online merchant platform 'Dot' raises seed funding from PayU, Fosun RZ Capital, Info Edge Ventures and others

Gurugram Haryana India, Feb 6 ANIPRNewswire Dot, offline-to-online O2O commerce and fintech platform founded by entrepreneur and PayU Indias ex co-founder Shailaz Nag today announced that it has raised an initial seed funding of around USD ...

Motor racing-F1 will seek to reschedule Chinese GP if postponed, says Brawn

Formula One would seek to reschedule the Chinese Grand Prix if it has to be postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, according to motorsport managing director Ross Brawn.The high-profile race in Shanghai, due to be broadcast to many milli...

Nirma Group Announces the Acquisition of Emami Cement

Will add 8.3 million tonnes installed capacity across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirNuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited, Indias leading building materials company and part of the Nirma Group, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020