Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 08:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Rally in stocks runs out of steam as coronavirus toll climbs
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally.

The toll in mainland China from the new virus rose to 636, more than doubling in just under a week, with the number of infections at 31,161. In the early hours of the morning one of the first Chinese doctors to raise the alarm about the virus died from the illness at a hospital in Wuhan, the outbreak's epicentre.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei and Korea's Kospi were in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.6% and the Shanghai Composite was 0.1% weaker. Barring Shanghai, which has recovered about half of its $400 billion wipeout on Monday, all are ahead for the week, amid a broad global rally.

That has been underpinned by China's sweeping efforts to contain the spread of the virus. But with deaths rising, cities shut off, flights cancelled and factories closed, global supply chains are in disarray and fears of a pandemic remain high. "The rate of infection is not slowing," said Michael McCarthy, chief markets strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney.

"I'm a little surprised at the way European and U.S. investors have shrugged this off. I think the reaction in the Asia-Pacific region is much more reasonable. There is real uncertainty," he said. U.S. stocks overnight gained for a fourth straight session and Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs, while Asian assets - particularly currencies - remain under pressure.

In Asian trade, the steepest weekly slide in the yen since October has paused, leaving the currency sitting just above a two-week low at 109.93 per dollar. Gains in the Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for China because of the heavy exposure of Australian exports, were likewise halted.

While the Aussie is on track for its first weekly gain this year, elsewhere in Asia the Singapore dollar and Thai baht have been trampled in a rush from emerging market currencies into majors. Chinese goods trade figures due Friday will be closely watched for an early glimpse of how the virus, and the harsh measures to contain it, are affecting the flow of goods.

COMMODS CAUTIOUS

Much is unknown about the coronavirus, including its lethality and transmission routes. The World Health Organization has said it is too early to call a peak in the outbreak.

Yet China's aggressive response, dubbed a "people's war for epidemic prevention" by President Xi Jinping, appears to have inspired confidence. Beijing has pumped billions of dollars into the money market to stabilise market confidence and the central bank said on Friday it expects the virus impact to be temporary.

Yet, owing to much greater exposure to Chinese demand and less access to the benefits of monetary stimulus, commodity prices have been more sensitive to conditions on the ground. Oil and metal prices fell hard as the coronavirus outbreak gained pace and have been slow to recover.

U.S. crude was firm on Friday at $51.31 per barrel, but is flat for the week and remains 13% below its Jan. 21 level. Brent prices were last at $55.33 per barrel. A rally in copper - often seen as a barometer of global economic health because of its wide industrial use - ran out of steam on Thursday and closed flat in London at $5,735-a-tonne .

"We think that demand could come back strongly as opposed to gradually in Q2 2020," said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar. "But the risk in the near term is that provinces take longer to return to work in order to contain the spread of the virus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US announces launch of International Religious Freedom Alliance

The US has announced the launch of a 27-nation International Religious Freedom Alliance, which will try to adopt a collective approach in protecting and preserving religious freedom across the world. It is an alliance of like-minded partner...

Most cities in India turning into "urban heat islands": Study

A team of researchers from the IIT Kharagpur has found that most cities in the country are turning into urban heat islands in all seasons during day and night, officials said. In their study, researchers from the Centre for Oceans, Rivers, ...

UPDATE 2-France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer

French oil major Total has rejected a force majeure notice from a liquefied natural gas LNG buyer in China, the first global energy supplier to publicly push back against firms backing out of deals amid the coronavirus outbreak. Concerns th...

Amid tussle, Russia terms India's choice to buy American SigSauer guns as 'unusual decision'

Amid America-Russia tussle over the supply of arms to India, Russian gun maker Kalashnikov expressed apprehensions over Indian Armys choice to procure US-made Sig Sauer assault rifle as an unusual decision. India has bought 72,400 SiGSauer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020