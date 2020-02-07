Left Menu
Shoolini University Joins AWS Academy to Offer Students AWS Academy Cloud Computing Curriculum

  • PTI
  • Solan
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 12:22 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:21 IST
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Himachal Pradesh-based Shoolini University has announced participation in AWS Academy, a new Amazon Web Services (AWS) program that provides higher education institutions with a ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum.

Beginning next semester, students can enroll in courses that will prepare them for careers in the rapidly growing cloud computing space and help them pursue industry-recognized AWS Certifications.

The courses would be available, free of cost to the students, from the engineering and the management departments initially. Later, students from other departments will also be offered these courses. The courses will run for a full semester.

After successfully completing the program, students who take and pass the AWS Certification examination will become AWS Certified.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P K Khosla said, "We are proud to make the AWS Academy curriculum available to our students." He added, "Cloud computing has become the new normal for organizations around the world, and the technical skills that students develop through this program will position them well for their careers today and in the future."

The AWS Academy curriculum is developed and maintained by AWS subject matter experts, ensuring that it reflects current services and up-to-date best practices. Courses are taught by AWS Academy-accredited educators who are trained by AWS to help students become proficient in AWS technology.

"We created AWS Academy to develop the next generation of cloud computing professionals by working collaboratively with higher education institutions and industry partners," said Scott McKinley, AWS Academy Global Team Lead, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Our goal is to build a pipeline of AWS-trained professionals who can help drive innovation as cloud computing becomes the new normal," he added.

AWS Academy courses help students develop in-demand cloud computing skills and gain hands-on experience in order to pursue employment as a cloud computing IT professional or earn industry-recognized AWS Certification.

