Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St steady as investors weigh coronavirus risks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St steady as investors weigh coronavirus risks
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stocks ticked higher on Monday, as people returned to work in China after an extended new year holiday triggered by the coronavirus outbreak but sentiment remained fragile.

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc jumped 6.3% as its Shanghai factory returned to service. On the other hand, Apple Inc slipped 0.6%, the biggest drag on the three main indexes, as analysts predicted China's smartphone sales may plunge by as much as 50% in the first quarter due to store closures and production suspensions following the outbreak.

"Investors are quiet worried about the overly negative impact of the coronavirus on the global economy," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The death toll from the epidemic has surpassed that of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) from 2002-2003, with the World Health Organization warning that the number of latest coronavirus cases outside China could be just "the tip of the iceberg".

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 52.49 points, or 0.18%, at 29,155.00 and the S&P 500 was up 6.05 points, or 0.18%, at 3,333.76. The Nasdaq Composite was up 33.97 points, or 0.36%, at 9,554.48. Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs on Friday, but still the S&P 500 posted its best week in eight months following China's efforts to limit the impact of the virus.

Amazon.com gained 2%, helping the consumer discretionary firm 0.9%, the most among main S&P sectors. L Brands Inc rose 2.5% after a report the retailer was nearing a deal to sell Victoria's Secret to Sycamore Partners.

Eli Lilly dropped 2.5% after experimental drugs from the U.S. pharmaceutical firm and Switzerland's Roche failed to halt Alzheimer's disease. Shopping centers owner Taubman Centers Inc surged 53.2% as it agreed to be bought by larger peer Simon Property Group Inc in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

Other U.S. mall owners Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc and Macerich Co gained 1.3% and 8%, respectively. Markets on Monday will also watch for U.S. President Donald Trump's $4.8-trillion budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's two-day address to the U.S. Congress, starting Tuesday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.12-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 22 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 47 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Coronavirus prompts Sony, NTT to join Barcelona congress exodus

Japanese wireless carrier NTT Docomo and Sony Corp pulled out of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona on Monday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Amazon, South Koreas LG Electronics, Swedish equipment maker Ericsson and U.S. chipma...

UK says two of its new coronavirus cases are healthcare workers

Two of the new coronavirus cases in Britain announced on Monday are healthcare workers, Public Health England said.Earlier, Britain said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had doubled to eight as the government declared the virus a s...

No positive case of coronavirus in T'gana till date: Official

No positive case of the coronavirus has been found in Telangana to date, the official said on Monday. However, the test results of two persons are awaited for the novel virus as on Monday, the officials said.A total of 74 samples was tested...

UPDATE 3-Five Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northwest Syria

Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria on Monday, Turkeys defence ministry said, after Turkey deployed thousands of troops there to stem a Syrian government offensive. The attack, on a newly established ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020