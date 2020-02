BRIEF-Fitch Says Affirms Korea At 'AA-' ; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings: * FITCH AFFIRMS KOREA AT 'AA-'; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS BELIEVE KOREA HAS FISCAL SPACE TO UTILISE NEAR-TERM FISCAL STIMULUS * FITCH SAYS FORECASTS FISCAL DEFICITS IN KOREA OF 1.5% OF GDP (3.5% DEFICIT EXCLUDING SOCIAL SECURITY) IN 2020 AND 2021, LARGEST DEFICITS SINCE 2009

* FITCH SAYS EXPECTS KOREA'S GDP GROWTH TO STRENGTHEN IN 2020 TO 2.3%, FROM 2.0% IN 2019 * FITCH SAYS FORECAST INFLATION IN KOREA TO REMAIN LOW, AVERAGING 0.5% IN 2020 (2019: 0.4%)

* FITCH- ON TRADE FRONT, US-CHINA PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL EASES POLICY UNCERTAINTY FOR KOREA * FITCH- GEOPOLITICAL RISKS AROUND RELATIONS WITH NORTH KOREA WEIGH ON RATING FOR SOUTH KOREA Source text for Eikon:

