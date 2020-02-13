Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari invites players for electric lane of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:41 IST
Gadkari invites players for electric lane of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged industry players to join hands with the government for the proposed electric lane on Rs 1.03 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway while promising to provide policy support to serious players. He said while a stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is planned as electric lane, the Delhi-Jaipur part of the 1,320 km expressway will be completed before Diwali.

"Indian investors should come forward for investing in electric lane stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be built at a cost of Rs 1.03 lakh crore within three years," the Road Transport and Highways Minister said while addressing a conference on 'Developing a Roadmap for Low Carbon & Sustainable Mobility in India' by FICCI here. The minister said the government is ready to provide policy support to serious investors and also appealed them to come forward in the field of alternative fuel including bio-CNG and electric vehicle.

The could cut on India's huge Rs 7 lakh crore crude imports, he said. Stressing on modern transport infrastructure, he said he will also take up the issue of electric highways during his ensuing visit to Sweden this month.

The minister also said that electric vehicles have become popular among Indian companies and start-ups, and days were not far-off when India will be a key player in export of electric vehicles. He also said that water transport was one of the viable mobility solutions and added that metros could be successful in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Besides Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, work has been initiated on six other express highways out of proposed 22 projects, he said. The entire Delhi Mumbai Express Highway will be completed in the next three years, the minister said, adding that land acquisition for the project has been completed and resulted in savings to the tune of Rs 16,000 crore on it being on a new alignment.

"We have saved about Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front alone as land could be acquired at a cost of Rs 80 lakh per hectare for the project," he said, adding that the expressway will unlock new economic opportunities in hinterland districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Police just stopped victory procession by Amanatullah's relatives due to lack of permission: Meerut SSP

Refuting claims that Uttar Pradesh Police has beaten up AAP MLA Amanatullah Khans relatives for carrying out a victory procession, Meerut Police on Thursday said that the cops only stopped the people to carry out the procession due to lack ...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong fligh...

MOC approves Rs 1.3 cr for various sports disciplines

The Mission Olympic Cell MOC on Thursday approved the financial proposal of approximately Rs 1.3 crore for seven sports disciplines during the 47th Agenda meeting. In the meeting chaired by Director General, Sports Authority of India SAI, S...

Blast kills another Pakistani Taliban leader in Afghanistan

Peshawar, Feb 13 AFP A senior Pakistani Taliban commander was killed by a bomb in eastern Afghanistan, militant and intelligence sources said on Thursday, the latest such incident to target the group in recent days. Sheharyar Mehsud, chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020