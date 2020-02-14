Left Menu
Development News Edition

BASF diverts products from Chinese customers due to coronavirus disruption

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:29 IST
BASF diverts products from Chinese customers due to coronavirus disruption
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BASF)

German chemical giant BASF diverted some products to Europe from its Chinese clients following a coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted logistics and delayed factories from resuming operations. Shanghai BASF Polyurethane Co, a joint venture of BASF and China's Sinopec Assets Management Corp and Shanghai Huayi Group Co, provisionally exported 3,150 tonnes of toluene diisocyanate (TDI), a raw material widely used in automobile and construction, to Europe, said China's customs on Friday.

The products were bonded to sell to BASF's Chinese clients who pushed back the orders amid the flu-like coronavirus that has killed 1,380 and infected more than 63,000. The Chinese government has prolonged the Lunar New Year holiday for an extra week and encouraged companies to put workers returning for work from their hometown into quarantine for 14 days, in order to rein in the spread of the virus.

Some companies are still unable to resume production and some roads in the country remain blocked. "Although the company had adopted emergency measures to reduce operation, inventory at the storage tanks reached the upper limit," said the General Administration of Customs in a statement on Friday.

Chemical companies would face hefty costs and safety risks when shutting down and restarting in a provisional situation. "We have been taking necessary precautions to ensure our operation stability at the coronavirus outbreak," said a spokeswoman at BASF in China.

"Although there have been individual supply or distribution interruptions in China, the overall impact to our operation is limited at the moment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana require 121 for win with five wickets in hand against J&K

A seven-wicket haul by Jayant Yadav helped Haryana bounce back into contention on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday. The off-spinner took a career-best seven for 58 to bowl out the ho...

Global security conversations should hear India's views: Jaishankar says in Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that global security conversations should hear the views of India as he arrived here in Germany for the prestigious Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar, who is here for the conference...

Odisha govt announces 5 pc DA hike

The Odisha government on Friday announced a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance,benefiting lakhs of its employees and pensioners. The hike, which will benefit around 3.5 lakhgovernment employees and 1.5 lakh pensioners, will come into for...

Syrian government helicopter downed in Idlib -Turkish state media

A Syrian government helicopter was downed in a rural area west of Aleppo in Syrias Idlib region, where violence and displacement have spiked in recent weeks, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Friday.Turkeys military has sent a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020