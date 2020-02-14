Left Menu
U.S. January industrial output falls on weather, Boeing drop

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 14-02-2020 20:20 IST
  Created: 14-02-2020 20:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. industrial production fell 0.3% in January as unseasonably warm weather held down the output of utilities and Boeing Co slowed production of civilian aircraft, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

The Fed said manufacturing production fell 0.1% in January, matching forecasts, but December's manufacturing output was revised lower to a 0.1% gain from a previously reported 0.2% gain. Overall industrial output for December was revised downward to a 0.4% reduction from a previously reported 0.3% drop.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast industrial output would fall 0.2% in January, with manufacturing output forecast to be down 0.1%. On an annualized basis, production at factories fell 0.8% in January, mirroring the annualized drop in overall industrial production. Production of aerospace and miscellaneous transportation equipment fell 7.4% in January after a 0.5% increase in December, the Fed said. The drop reflects Boeing's halt this year of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

This was somewhat offset by a rise in vehicle assemblies to 11.29 million units on an annualized basis. Manufacturing output excluding motor vehicles and parts fell 0.3% in January. Capacity usage at factories, mines, and utilities fell to 76.8%, the lowest since September 2017, from 77.1% in December.

U.S. utility production fell 4.0% in January after a 6.2% drop in December, while output at mines rose 1.2% in January after a 1.5% increase in December.

