Environest JV with Biopipe of US

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Feb 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Environest Global, promoted by a city-based entrepreneur, PK Senthil Kumar, an MBA from the UK, has signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture with the US-based Biopipe Global Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifequest World Corp to install patented onsite 100 per cent noiseless sludge free and odour free sewage waste treatment plant (STP) by various untapped users. "The company is adopting highly efficient Turkish technology by installing pre-fabricated indigenously assembled set even in a small area. This would enable the user to avoid the high-cost installation of RCC structures to place the STP unit. It will also enable easy maintenance", said Senthil.

This STP is capable of delivering nearly equal to potable water which can be used for irrigation and cleaning purposes. Targets Rs 100 crore turnover

"Environest had chalked out a well-laid plan to achieve a business of Rs 100 crore in the first three years by targeting various institutions, industries, hotels, hospitals, residential and commercial complexes, and Labour camps", said Senthil Kumar on the scope of business. "The company has already successfully installed 30 Kilo litres per day (KLD) for Hotel Pratap Plaza, Chennai and a 20 KLD system for Hotel Darling Classic, Vellore. Negotiations are underway for setting up STP with Hotel Dolphin, Vizag, Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, GRT group of hotels, Pan India, Novel Tech Park, Bengaluru and Vygyan University, Guntur which is expected to fructify in the coming months", he added.

With the encouragement for wastewater management both by the Central and State Governments and more focus on protecting agricultural land, the company will not find any difficulty in mobilising capital besides his own contribution. The Finance Minister in her recent budget has allocated about Rs 2.3 lakh crore towards irrigation, rural development, and for processing wastewater. "The Indian market has immense potential. Ernst & Young (E&Y) study shows, there is scope for expansion of business to the tune of USD 130 billion by 2030. According National Association Of Business Economics (NABE), the world market for waste-water treatment plants is expected to rise from USD 62 billion in 2012 to about USD 112 billion by 2022. Wastewater management, in particular, is emerging as a key thrust area. Of which only about 60 per cent was tapped for industrial applications and 26 per cent for domestic STP", said Senthil Kumar.

"As a responsible citizen of this planet, the main vision is to protect groundwater by making the environment pollution free and the need of the hour is to reuse the wastewater for various applications such as industrial, commercial and residential purposes especially during the time of drought to have uninterrupted agricultural cultivation", said Senthil. "Environest is the first company to have this kind of technology in India. We develop and implement holistic solutions to improve resource-efficient and create a social benefit. Environest's vision is to create a better tomorrow from today", he added.

"We are extremely pleased with Environest's ability to not only overcome initial hurdles but also their ability to assemble, install and commission a plant with limited involvement from our side. We are now very confident that this will allow us to scale up our operations in a short span of time", said Enes Kutluca, CEO, Biopipe. According to industry estimates, Indians on average use 120 to 125 litres (33 gallons) of water daily, about half of this is wastewater. By using the treatment plant, processed water has the potential to generate 940 MW power.

The Planning Commission, in its 12th Five Year Plan, for the period ending in 2017, has said that an investment of USD 26.5 billion is required to provide safe water to all Indians. The wastewater treatment and reuse will be the most exciting area for future growth. As per the data of the UN, at least 1.8 billion people globally use contaminated water for drinking purposes, and more than 80 per cent of animal and human wastewater is directly discharged into rivers or the sea without eliminating the pollution content.

