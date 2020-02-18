Left Menu
Development News Edition

A rare miss for Walmart to end the year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:46 IST
A rare miss for Walmart to end the year

New York, Feb 18 (AP) Walmart reported disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales after a sluggish and shortened holiday shopping season. Violent social protests in Chile cut into international sales.

The report Tuesday was a rare miss for Walmart, which has distanced itself from rivals through strong online grocery sales. It's holding its own against Amazon despite its increasing dominance. Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has also been benefiting from overall healthy consumer spending and a strong economy.

The company reported strong sales in grocery, helped by its expanded online delivery services. Still, Walmart posted same store sales of 1.9% in the quarter that were well below the 3.2% increase in the previous period. The increase still marked its 22nd straight quarter of same-store sales gains. The company also reported that e-commerce sales rose 35%, slowing from 41% in the previous quarter.

The company reported net income of $4.14 billion, or $1.45 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31. That compares with $3.69 billion, or $1.27 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.38. Analysts were expecting $1.44 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue rose 2.1% to $140.6 billion. Analysts were expecting $141.5 billion in the quarter.

Shares are down slightly in premarket trading. (AP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran oil projects reined in because of lack of funds -minister

Iran has had to reduce oil production projects because of a lack of funds and a drop in income from oil exports, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.All attacks are against us and the inco...

UPDATE 1-Trump blasts proposed restrictions on China trade, wants China to buy U.S. jet engines

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted proposed restrictions on trade with China and said national security cannot be used as an excuse to make it difficult for foreign countries to buy U.S. products.The series of tweets was an appa...

Body of tailor missing for 2 days found in Madanpur Dabas

The body of a 40-year-old man missing for two days was found in the Madanpur Dabas area here on Tuesday with injuries to the head and strangulation marks around the neck, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a tai...

Maha: Fire at chemical firm in Thane rages on; none hurt

A major fire broke out at a chemical company located in an industrial area inMaharashtras Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, triggering explosion of drums filled with chemicals, officialssaid. No casualty was reported in the incide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020