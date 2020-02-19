Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE regulator to investigate Pakistan bank for money laundering

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:52 IST
UAE regulator to investigate Pakistan bank for money laundering

The United Arab Emirates' central bank is investigating Pakistan's largest bank to ascertain if it violated anti-money- laundering and terrorism-financing laws, the regulator said on Wednesday.

The inquiry comes as Pakistan is under examination by a Paris unit of the Financial Action Task Force, a global financial watchdog, for not adequately complying with global regulations on money laundering and terrorism financing. The FATF will decide this week whether to put Pakistan on a list of countries on non-compliant with global financial regulations, which would carry significant sanctions.

The Central Bank of UAE (CBAUE) said in a statement on Wednesday that it was in "close contact" with Pakistan's banking regulator to verify reported irregularities of a Pakistani bank in UAE. A spokeswoman of the CBAUE confirmed to Reuters that the statement referred to Habib Bank Ltd (HBL), Pakistan's largest bank.

The bank, which is largely owned by the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development and Pakistan government, had total assets of 3.1 trillion Pakistani rupees ($20.1 billion) at the end of September 2019. The statement by the UAE banking regulator added it "will take appropriate regulatory action once we have verified the findings reported in the media to confirm if there was any violation to UAE’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combat of Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) laws and procedures."

In a report last week, Bloomberg said that Pakistan's banking regulator in 2018 had found irregularities in HBL's UAE operations and dealings with politically exposed clients. HBL responded to that report by admitting that a "few weaknesses" were identified in 2017 in its UAE operations that contravened its processes and standards.

"We have transformed our control and compliance process to ensure that they are in line with international standards," an HBL statement said. The State Bank of Pakistan, the country's banking regulator, did not immediately respond to queries by Reuters on its communication with UAE's regulator.

HBL also faced action in the United States in 2017 when the New York State Department of Financial Services said it was seeking to fine HBL up to $630 million for "grave" compliance failures on anti-money laundering and sanctions rules. The bank agreed to pay $225 million to settle enforcement action. In a filing to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday the bank said it would complete a "voluntary closure" of its U.S. operations in coordination with the New York State banking regulator on or before March 31.

(1 USD = 154 Pakistani rupees) (Writing by Gibran Peshimam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - Mehr news agency

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shiite city of Qom, the head of the citys University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.Two Iranians, who tested positive earl...

UPDATE 1-80-yr-old U.S. couple smiles through virus quarantine in Japan

Two elderly American passengers, quarantined in Japan with the new coronavirus, learned on Wednesday they were still carrying the virus even after their expected quarantine period had ended.Their reaction a shrug and grin. Clyde and Renee S...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-City CEO says allegations untrue and "about politics"

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano says the allegations made against his club, which have led to a two year ban from European football by UEFA, are untrue and politically motivated. UEFA ruled on Friday that City had committed s...

Russian MPs call for relaxing rules on Nazi symbols

Moscow, Feb 19 AFP Russian lawmakers have voted to lift a legal ban on displays of Nazi symbols like swastikas as long as they are not intended to promote fascist ideology. Currently the public display of Nazi symbols along with logos of ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020