MP to bring law to fast-track clearances for industries
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it will issue 25 types of clearances and
licences within one day to investors wanting to set up industries or ventures in the state.
The state cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approved the draft of the MP Time
Bound Clearance Bill, said an officer of the public relations department.
The bill will be introduced in the budget session of the state Assembly, beginning next month, where it will be
passed to get the shape of an Act. Government officials claimed this is first of its kind
decision taken in any state. This is the first such legislation in the country for
time-bound online clearance of applications (for industrial investment), said the officer.
Under the proposed law, 25 types of clearances and licences for industries will be issued within one day. Ten
other clearances will be granted in seven days and five in 15 days through an online platform, he said.
This facility would be available for investors in industrial, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), IT and
tourism sectors. The cabinet also decided to notify industrial area of
Mohasa-Babai in Hoshangabad district as an industrial township.
It also approved a proposal to develop an airstrip in Singrauli, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal Nath
- Madhya Pradesh
- MSME
- Hoshangabad
- Singrauli
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passes resolution against CAA
Madhya Pradesh cabinet passes resolution against CAA
Madhya Pradesh Tourism to hold 3-day cultural festival 'Namaste Orchha'
Madhya Pradesh govt transfers 52 IPS officers
Kamal Nath attacks PM Modi, says difference in mincing words and running country