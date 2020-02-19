MP to bring law to fast-track clearances for industries

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced it will issue 25 types of clearances and

licences within one day to investors wanting to set up industries or ventures in the state.

The state cabinet, which met under chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approved the draft of the MP Time

Bound Clearance Bill, said an officer of the public relations department.

The bill will be introduced in the budget session of the state Assembly, beginning next month, where it will be

passed to get the shape of an Act. Government officials claimed this is first of its kind

decision taken in any state. This is the first such legislation in the country for

time-bound online clearance of applications (for industrial investment), said the officer.

Under the proposed law, 25 types of clearances and licences for industries will be issued within one day. Ten

other clearances will be granted in seven days and five in 15 days through an online platform, he said.

This facility would be available for investors in industrial, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME), IT and

tourism sectors. The cabinet also decided to notify industrial area of

Mohasa-Babai in Hoshangabad district as an industrial township.

It also approved a proposal to develop an airstrip in Singrauli, the officer added.

