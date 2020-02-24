Left Menu
Development News Edition

KEC acquires transmission tower manufacturing facility in Dubai

KEC International, an RPG Group company, said on Monday its wholly-owned subsidiary KEC Towers LLC has acquired an automated transmission tower manufacturing facility with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per annum in mainland Dubai at a sale conducted by Emirates Auction Authority.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 11:48 IST
KEC acquires transmission tower manufacturing facility in Dubai
The company is executing infrastructure projects in 30 countries. Image Credit: ANI

KEC International, an RPG Group company, said on Monday its wholly-owned subsidiary KEC Towers LLC has acquired an automated transmission tower manufacturing facility with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per annum in mainland Dubai at a sale conducted by Emirates Auction Authority.The acquisition provides KEC with a strategic foothold to serve the markets with high-growth potential in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, it said. "Besides, it will enable KEC to leverage its technical know-how to create effective engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions and drive deeper connect with customers. It enhances the credentials to secure additional business in the MENA region on account of local price preferences and fiscal benefits."

KEC said the strategic location of plant with proximity to world-class infrastructure facilities -- Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport -- sharpens its ability to improve efficiencies and brings flexibility in utilising the facility to serve as a hub for merchant supplies of towers. With this acquisition, KEC now has six facilities, manufacturing transmission towers, railway and solar structures, monopoles and hardware spread across India, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Mexico with a total manufacturing capacity of up to 4.22 lakh tonnes per annum, making it one of the largest globally operating transmission and distribution player.

"This facility will help us in expanding our business at a time when we are clearly witnessing a resurgence of tendering activity in MENA," said Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal. "We believe this acquisition to be value accretive to our stakeholders," he said in a statement.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major with presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, solar, civil, smart infrastructure and cables. The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30 countries and has a footprint in more than 100 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand denies PM aided Malaysia 1MDB graft scandal

Bangkok, Feb 24 AFP Thailands government threatened legal action on Monday against a banned opposition party which claimed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha aided in the cover-up of Malaysias 1MDB graft scandal by harbouring a fugitive finan...

Bahrain, Kuwait announce first coronavirus cases: state media

Bahrain, Kuwait announce first coronavirus cases state media. ...

Egypt hails new 'furniture city' but many craftsmen unconvinced

Egypt has built a multi-billion-pound furniture city near the mouth of the Nile, a pilot for a series of industry mega-hubs it wants to throw up across the nation, but it could face a struggle to populate it.The sprawling industrial park, i...

Coronavirus-hit Wuhan partially lifts curbs on people's movement; Death toll reaches 2,592

China has partially eased restrictions in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, permitting people who are infected with the virus or stranded to leave for the first time after a month as the death toll climbed to 2,592 while the number of confirmed cases ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020