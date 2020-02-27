Left Menu
LONGi achieves AAA ranking status in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

LONGi, China's top solar manufacturer, has been assigned AAA-Rated status (the highest grade awarded) by the market research division of leading London-based PV-Tech, in the latest Q1 2020 release of the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings. LONGi is the first module supplier to achieve AAA rating.

The PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings system uses a proprietary analytical model to establish bankability scores and ratings, for all solar photovoltaic (PV) module suppliers, by combining both the manufacturing and financial health of the companies.

Creator of the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings system, and highly-respected PV industry analyst, Dr. Finlay Colville, noted in the release of the Q1 '20 rankings that "LONGi is operating a differentiated business model to other A and B rated module suppliers," and that "LONGi invested wisely, in a timely manner, and with total conviction that PV technology would change from multi-wafer dominant to mono-wafer dominant".

Reacting to the new AAA-Rated status, Dennis She, Senior Vice President of LONGi added: "LONGi always attaches key importance to the company's sustainable development, and having reliable and stable operations coupled with strong financial health. In recent years, LONGi has continuously demonstrated its reliable contractual capabilities, and ability to respond to market changes."

