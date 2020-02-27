Trade and Export Growth Minister invites Indian companies to invest in NZ

Mr. David Parker, Minister for Trade and Export Growth, New Zealand today said that India and New Zealand need to further strengthen their socio-economic relations.

Speaking at 'India-New Zealand Business Forum', organized by FICCI, Mr. Parker said, "We both need trade to help us address the most significant global issues to access the international market. We need to support the economic growth and development and avoid environmental damage impacting the people."

Mr. Parker added that New Zealand is engaging with various states in India to provide the latest technology in agriculture, food storage, and supply chain infrastructure to reduce food wastage. He said that New Zealand companies have started working with Indian businesses under the Make in India program.

He also emphasized on the need to adopt newer technologies to encourage innovations and bridge the gap between the two nations. "Trade policies play an important role. There is a lot that we can do together," said Mr. Parker.

Highlighting the role of greater women entrepreneurs to the nation's GDP, Mr. Parker said that New Zealand is working to increase the number of women entrepreneurs in the overall trade. "According to IMF, greater female participation boosts growth by up to 35 percent of the GDP," he said adding that there are equal opportunities for women in India which will also contribute significantly to India's GDP growth.

New Zealand's Trade and Export Growth Minister also invited Indian companies to invest in New Zealand in potential areas like aviation, tourism, IT, ICT, education. "We have developed a new 'Trade for All' trade policy to ensure sustainable economic development and inclusive growth."

Dr. Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI said that India is not only a large market, but we are also a diverse market with an immense talent pool of all types. She further added that India as a sandbox of 'Innovation and Learning' is providing an opportunity for our global partners to grow faster than they were growing earlier.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.