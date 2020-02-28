India Smart Utility Week 2019 to be inaugurated by Sanjiv Nandan Sahay, Secretary, Ministry of Power on March 04, 2020

New Delhi [India] Feb 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): The upcoming conference and exhibition on Smart Energy, Smart Grid and Smart Cities, India Smart Utility Week (ISUW 2020) organised by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is scheduled from March 03 to 07 at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi. ISUW 2020 is supported by Ministries of Power; New and Renewable Energy; Housing and Urban Affair; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Jal Shakti; Commerce and Industry and Institutions such as IEC, IEEE, CIGRE, NEDO, Korea Smart Grid Association, Global Smart Grid Federation, TERI, Skill India, ISGAN, WWF, CII, CEEW, etc.

ISUW 2020 will be inaugurated by Sanjiv Nandan Sahay, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India. More than 60 international organisations and think-tanks have already confirmed their support for the event. Experts from more than 40 countries and 200 plus utility officials, regulators, technology experts and researchers are expected to converge at the event to discuss the latest developments, trends, and technologies related to Net Zero Energy Power Sector and Carbon Neutral Transport Sector.

The key topics to be discussed during the conference are Roadmap For 450 GW RE by 2030; Electrification of Public Transportation: Experiences And Challenges; EV Policies and Programs in India vis-a-vis International Scenarios; Energy Storage Technologies for Grid Support and EVS; Voice of the Customer in the Digital Era; Regulations Enabling Energy Transition; Forecasting, Scheduling and Dispatching of RE; Power Systems Security in the Era of Cyber Wars; Women in Energy and the Energy Transition; EVs and EV charging stations - Technology Trends And Standards; and 250 Million Smart Meters in India by 2024. These are in addition to the full-day sessions on Water and Gas Distribution. There are several parallel workshops on a variety of topics such as Future Skills for the Jobs In 2030; Blockchain Applications in the Energy Sector; Workshop on Optimising Electricity Grids by District Energy System Integration and the Roundtable on Interconnection of Regional Grids in Asia: SAARC Grid - GCC Grid - ASEAN Grid.

In addition, five bilateral workshops are being organised with Sweden, the EU, France, the US, and Switzerland to facilitate experience sharing, project partnerships, collaboration, and knowledge dissemination. The event is planned to project India as a top investment destination for Smart Energy, Smart Cities, and e-mobility and create a knowledge pool of informed decision-makers in utilities. It will also provide a platform to interact with policymakers and regulators and global experts who have had hands-on experience in Smart Energy Projects.

During the event, more than 50 technology companies from India and overseas will be exhibiting the latest products and solutions. To attend the India Smart Utility Week 2020, kindly visit www.isuw.in This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

