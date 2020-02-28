Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Oil traders price in coronavirus-driven recession: Kemp

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:00 IST
COLUMN-Oil traders price in coronavirus-driven recession: Kemp

Oil traders and other financial investors are anticipating a severe slowdown or recession in the global economy as efforts to contain the coronavirus fail and restrictions on business activity and transportation proliferate.

U.S. Treasury notes maturing ten years from now are yielding less than 1.20%, a record low in a time series stretching back to the 1950s, as risk aversion intensifies and investors anticipate interest rate cuts. Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) with a similar maturity are yielding -0.30%, guaranteeing losses after inflation if they are held to maturity, but at least limiting the scale of the losses, unlike riskier financial instruments.

TIPS yields have fallen more than 50 basis points since November and are at their lowest level since May 2013, when they were still artificially repressed by the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing programme. In recent days, U.S. interest rate traders have priced in a 25 basis point cut in the federal funds target rate by the end of April, according to fed funds futures prices, as the central bank responds to deteriorating economic conditions.

U.S. equity valuations have fallen sharply and their positive deviation from the long-term trend has been reduced by around half over the last week (https://tmsnrt.rs/2I5RHiJ). The U.S. S&P 500 equity index closed on Feb. 27 around 18% above its long-term trend, down from 34% above its long-term trend on Feb. 19.

And front-month Brent futures prices are down almost 24% compared with the same time a year ago, the sharpest year-on-year decline since September 2019 and before that May 2016. The fall in Brent is consistent with a severe slowdown in global manufacturing activity (such as mid-2019 or in 2015/16) or an outright recession (2008/09 and 2001/02).

At the start of the year, most investors and oil traders were anticipating an acceleration in global economic growth and oil consumption in 2020 after below-trend growth in 2019. The trade truce between the United States and China, three rounds of U.S. interest rate cuts in late 2019, and a shift to more monetary and fiscal stimulus around the world were all expected to lead to a cyclical upturn.

In the final three months of 2019, hedge funds and other money managers had purchased the equivalent of more than 500 million barrels of futures and options betting on an increase in oil prices. By the end of 2019, hedge fund positioning in petroleum was the most bullish for more than 15 months as portfolio managers anticipated faster oil consumption growth in 2020.

But the proliferation of business and transportation shutdowns as governments and firms respond to the coronavirus outbreak has forced an abrupt reassessment of the outlook. Fund managers have sold more than 450 million barrels of petroleum futures and options since the start of the year as the prospects for oil consumption have deteriorated.

The interplay between coronavirus and a global economy already weakened by the trade war in 2018/19 is threatening to push the economy towards a double-dip slowdown or even a recession. Related columns:

- Learning to live with coronavirus in our midst (Reuters, Feb. 26) - Coronavirus likely to have severe but short-lived economic impact (Reuters, Feb. 20)

- Coronavirus and the impact on oil consumption (Reuters, Feb. 4) - Priced for perfection, oil slides on fears coronavirus will hit demand (Reuters, Jan. 24) (Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says F1 track completed ahead of debut

Hanoi, Feb 28 AFP Vietnams Formula One Grand Prix race track has been completed, organisers said Friday, ahead of the inaugural event in April the country insists will go ahead despite the global coronavirus epidemic Numerous sports events ...

Real Kashmir look to continue winning run at home

Real Kashmir will be confident of continuing their winning run at home when they take on former winners Aizawl FC in the I-League here on Saturday Real Kashmir defeated Aizawl 2-0 at the latters backyard in the first leg. They will be playi...

Mumbai: Guj man held for stealing gold worth Rs 24L from train

A Gujarat resident was arrested from Bandra Terminus in the metropolis for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh from a train passenger, a railway police official said on Friday On February 2, Paresh Jayantibhai Ramani 34 flicked tw...

Martin-Baker, RCA open ejection seat servicing centre in Maha

Mumbai-based Right Choice Aviation has partnered with leading ejection seat manufacturer Martin- Baker Aircraft to set up an ejection seat servicing centre at Chakan near Pune Martin-Baker seats are fitted in Rafale, Mirage, Jaguar, Kiran, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020