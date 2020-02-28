Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow drops 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:54 IST
US STOCKS-Dow drops 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Dow Jones Industrials slumped more than 1,000 points in intraday trading for the third time this week on Friday, as the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak raised fears of the global recession. Over the week, virus fears have wiped nearly $3 trillion off the combined market value of S&P 500 companies, putting the three main indexes on track their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis.

As the world prepares for a likely pandemic, investors rushed to safe assets, deepening an inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, a classic recession signal. The benchmark S&P 500 fell about 12% from its record closing high hit last week, confirming its fastest correction in history on Thursday.

At 10:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,058.08 points, or 4.11%, at 24,708.56, the S&P 500 was down 118.91 points, or 3.99%, at 2,859.85. The Nasdaq Composite was down 293.97 points, or 3.43%, at 8,272.51. All the 11 S&P sectors shed at least 2% and the defensive utilities, consumer staples, and real estate sectors dropped more than 3%. The three sectors have outperformed the benchmark index this month.

"This selling is a bit extreme for something that we don't know enough about," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "What I do know is that the coronavirus is not going to lead us into a financial crisis that is long-lasting. It could put us in a technical recession, but the real concern does that recession causes the U.S. consumer to pare back on spending?"

While the magnitude of the economic damage from the containment measures, which have crippled supply chains and hit business investment, remained unclear, analysts have sharply downgraded their outlook for growth and corporate earnings. Adding to worries, the Commerce Department's data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in January, a loss of momentum that could be exacerbated by the virus outbreak.

Traders are now pricing in an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve as soon as next month, but many have expressed doubts about how this would mitigate the impact of the outbreak. Among individual stocks, Mylan NV dropped 6% after the drugmaker cautioned a financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak and warned of drug shortages in case of continued spread of the virus.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 9.24-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.63-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 108 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 386 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says talks with Russian delegation finished, team returning to Russia

Talks between Turkish officials and a Russian delegation in Ankara over developments in Syrias Idlib region have finished and Russian officials are returning to Russia, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.The talks, which the minist...

Franchise tag brings Chiefs DT Jones 'mix of emotions'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did his best to play Mr. Brightside when he learned the franchise tag was imminent on Thursday. The beautiful thing about the franchise tag -- that it can go one of two ways, Jones said via Fo...

J&K collects Rs 5,854 cr sales tax till Jan, Rs 433 cr more than last FY

Jammu and Kashmir has collected Rs 5,854 crore of sales tax in the current financial year till January, which is Rs 433 crore more than the last financial year, officials said During this financial year till January 2020, Rs 5,854 crore wer...

Water sample from Food and Civil Supplies Minister Paswan's official residence fails BIS quality test: SC told

Water sample collected from the official residence of Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has failed Bureau of Indian Standard BIS quality norms, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday The top court was informed that 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020