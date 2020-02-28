Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eastern India will play key role in driving economic growth:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:57 IST
Eastern India will play key role in driving economic growth:

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said eastern India will play a pivotal role in driving growth and achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a USD 5 trillion economy Pradhan also said with Japan as the partner country, Odisha will emerge as the nerve centre of 'Purvodaya' in the steel sector.

'Purvodaya' is aimed at driving accelerated development of eastern India through establishment of integrated steel hub, a government release had earlier said "We are organising series of workshops to deliberate on how to increase steel usage in India. We have rightly chosen Japan as our partner country who will guide us for making Indian steel ecosystem bigger both in qualitative and quantitative terms," the minister said.

Pradhan was speaking here at a workshop on 'Enabling Procedures for Increase of Steel Usage for the Growth of Economy' He said India and Japan will write a new chapter in growth of steel sector in Odisha.

"Today, Odisha is the highest steel-producing state in the country. We are working to strengthen the steel ecosystem in Odisha. By 2030, Odisha's steel production alone is set to cross 100 MTPA. It is going to be the nerve centre of Mission Purvodaya in steel," Pradhan said The workshop was organised by the Ministry of Steel in partnership with Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Government of Japan and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The Union minister also said Kalinganagar in Jajpur district will be the hub of the clusterisation programme involving entire eastern India "Moving beyond just producing primary steel, we will create an ecosystem of ancilliary, value-added products, capital goods with industry participation," he said.

Japananese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki said the country is moving towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, and it is the "right time to share our experience" with India "Japanese companies are increasingly collaborating with Indian companies... Demand for steel in India is set to grow," he said.

"Our iron ore exports from India, particularly Odisha, helped Japan in becoming a leading economic power," the ambassador added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says talks with Russian delegation finished, team returning to Russia

Talks between Turkish officials and a Russian delegation in Ankara over developments in Syrias Idlib region have finished and Russian officials are returning to Russia, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.The talks, which the minist...

Franchise tag brings Chiefs DT Jones 'mix of emotions'

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones did his best to play Mr. Brightside when he learned the franchise tag was imminent on Thursday. The beautiful thing about the franchise tag -- that it can go one of two ways, Jones said via Fo...

J&K collects Rs 5,854 cr sales tax till Jan, Rs 433 cr more than last FY

Jammu and Kashmir has collected Rs 5,854 crore of sales tax in the current financial year till January, which is Rs 433 crore more than the last financial year, officials said During this financial year till January 2020, Rs 5,854 crore wer...

Water sample from Food and Civil Supplies Minister Paswan's official residence fails BIS quality test: SC told

Water sample collected from the official residence of Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has failed Bureau of Indian Standard BIS quality norms, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday The top court was informed that 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020