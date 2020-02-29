Coronavirus: 105 discharged from Maha hospitals so far

As many as 105 persons, quarantined for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, have been discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra while four persons are under observation, the state government said on Saturday Two persons are quarantined at a hospital in Mumbai while one person each is admitted to isolation wards of hospitals in Pune and Nashik.

The state has not recorded any case of coronavirus infection so far, health minister Rajesh Tope said in a statement A total of 59,654 passengers have been screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport for possible exposure to the coronavirus (Covid-19) since January 18.

Passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Iran and Italy are being screened, he said. PTI ENM KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.