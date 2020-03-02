Left Menu
Singapore-based proptech startup Homzhub, has announced its foray in select Indian cities to help Investors seamlessly invest as well as manage properties through Homzhub.com in India and Singapore, after the first round of funding from a group of Angel Investors.

Digital realtor Homzhub opens up cross-border real estate opportunities for India
Homzhub. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore/Pune/Nagpur, Mar 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Singapore-based proptech startup Homzhub, has announced its foray in select Indian cities to help Investors seamlessly invest as well as manage properties through Homzhub.com in India and Singapore, after the first round of funding from a group of Angel Investors. The funds will be deployed to enhance its technology platform, expand its user base and lay the foundation for pan-India expansion.

Landlords spend significant money and valuable hours on finding the properties for investments, then renting and managing them without deeper insights on their financial performance. The experience is highly stressful especially when landlord is not in the same city and does not have a reliable person to take care of the property.

"I exited my real estate investments in India as I faced enormous challenges in managing my assets. The industry is opaque and grappling with issues such as loss of confidence in property developers, lack of trust between landlords and tenants, and questionable ethical standards of intermediaries. The real estate market is ripe for disruption," said Bharat Mandloi, a serial entrepreneur, veteran investor and Homzhub's Board of Director. In the midst of chaos, Homzhub saw an opportunity to transform the landlord's experience by bringing together technological, financial and logistical solutions.

Its real estate asset and tenancy platform empowers the landlord with knowledge, transparency, and ease of remote management of properties portfolio across countries. Armed with a deeper understanding of India and Singapore markets, Homzhub delivers seamless transactions and professional management of properties in a tax-efficient manner.

"Homzhub's cross-border real estate investment and management proposition addresses a key concern of the ever-growing geographically mobile generation. It also satisfies the customer's deeper need of diversified wealth creation and at the same time generates work for local vendors enabling the economy to prosper sustainably, said Jaideep Nikam, an International ex-banker, entrepreneur and Homzhub's Board of Director. "With strong culture of Integrity, Transparency and Mutual Respect and a highly energized young team, Homzhub, has right ingredients for exponential growth in the coming years," Nikam added.

"Our vision is to build cutting edge technology platform and evolutionary business model to nurture harmonious ecosystem, where Landlords, Tenants, Developers, and Real Estate Agents execute property transactions in a highly efficient manner with complete peace of mind," said Harish Taori, Founder and Chicago Booth Alumnus. Homzhub has a strong focus on respecting privacy and ensuring protection of customer data.

This translates into a twin value proposition that while all properties on the platform are duly verified, the property owners are never bothered by pesky calls and messages. The company has an aggressive roadmap of 100,000 user sign-ups by December 2020. It will be expanding its sales and support presence to other cities with Bangalore, being high on priority.

It is working on the plans to expand its footprint across the country to become a pan-India player in three years' time. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

