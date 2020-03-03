Left Menu
US stocks gyrate after surprise Fed rate cut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:20 IST
New York, Mar 3 (AFP) Wall Street stocks gyrated on Tuesday morning, rallying after a surprise Federal Reserve interest rate cut, but subsequently pulling back at worries the move may not avoid a recession

At about 1520 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 26,660.71, down 0.2 per cent

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 per cent to 3,083.01, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped less than 0.1 per cent to 3,083.01. (AFP) SCY

