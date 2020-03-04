Yield on 10-year US Treasury bond falls below 1% for 1st time

New York, Mar 3 (AFP) The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond sank below one per cent for the first time on Tuesday as investors sought secure assets amid fears the coronavirus will cause a recession

The drop in yield came after the Federal Reserve surprised markets by cutting interest rates in order to boost the economy

Treasury bonds are among the refuge-type assets that tend to attract buyers during periods of uncertainty. (AFP) SCY

