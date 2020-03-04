Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, HK stocks flat despite Fed rate cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 10:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 10:56 IST
China, HK stocks flat despite Fed rate cut

China and Hong Kong stocks were flat on Wednesday as fewer new coronavirus cases offset negative cues stemming from Wall Street's sharp drop following the U.S. Fed's surprise rate cut. ** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,092.60 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 2,994.80 points. ** The markets were calm despite sharp losses overnight on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised investors with a half percentage-point cut in interest rates, amplifying fears about the magnitude of the coronavirus' impact on the economy. ** The rate reduction underscored the U.S. central bank's concern about the new coronavirus, which has spread around the world after emerging late last year in China. It came two weeks ahead of a scheduled policy meeting, where traders had fully priced in a 50-basis-point cut. ** China's central bank kept short-term borrowing costs steady on Wednesday, shrugging off the U.S. Federal Reserve's emergency policy rate cut. ** But markets widely believe Chinese authorities will continue to move to lower financing costs for business and roll out powerful measures prop up the economy, which has been hit by a coronavirus outbreak. ** The People's Bank of China's approach is not closely following Fed's move, as it will take its own proactive steps depending on the situation here, said Xiao Shijun, an analyst with Guodu Securities. ** The A-share market is relatively safe for now, as its valuations are reasonable and low historically and globally, while the bull run in the U.S. stock market has continued for more than 10 years, he said, referring to major indexes' strength on Wednesday. ** Latest bleak data also reinforced expectations of further stimulus to shore up the world's second-largest economy. ** China's services sector had its worst month on record in February as new orders plummeted to their lowest level since the global financial crisis, a business survey showed on Wednesday, with economists urging swift support to avoid mass bankruptcies. ** Adding to calmness were fewer number of new coronavirus cases in mainland China on Tuesday. ** In Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowered its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 1.5% on Wednesday, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate cut of the same margin. ** The coronavirus epidemic dealt a severe blow to businesses in Hong Kong in February, with activity plummeting to the lowest on record, a private survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of a sharp economic downturn in the first quarter.

** China's CSI300 financial sector sub-index was higher by 0.74%, the consumer staples sector up 1.43%, the real estate index up 3.56% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.19%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.61% to 10,549.29, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.12% at 26,317.56.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.19% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.66%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.36% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.28%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: BMC seizes 410 kg plastic; slaps Rs 6.60 lakh fine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seized nearly 410 kg of plastic from shopkeepers and traders in the city and imposed a fine of Rs 6.60 lakh on them on Tuesday, a civic official said. The civic body launched the drive from February 29...

Kings blow lead then come back to defeat Wizards

Harry Giles III broke a 99-all tie with consecutive baskets, including a dunk, as the Sacramento Kings, after blowing a 27-point halftime lead, came on strong late to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 133-126 on Tuesday night. DeAaron Fo...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday, down slightly...

FOREX-Dollar downbeat as Fed rate cut brings more worry than calm

The dollar hovered near five-month lows versus the yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserves emergency 50 basis point rate cut sparked more anxiety about the impact of the coronavirus and sent Treasury yields tumbling to record lows....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020