Left Menu
Development News Edition

Companies' suppliers cannot be burdened with 'overly restrictive conditions' under IBC: Parl panel

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:22 IST
Companies' suppliers cannot be burdened with 'overly restrictive conditions' under IBC: Parl panel

A parliamentary panel on Wednesday said suppliers to a company cannot be burdened with "overly restrictive conditions" in the hope of a probable revival under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, as it presented the report on proposed amendments to the law. The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP member Jayant Sinha, tabled the report on the IBC (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. It was referred to the panel on December 23.

While noting that the Code is a transformational piece of legislation, the panel also expressed hope that the recovery percentage increases significantly in the near future. Out of around Rs 8.4 lakh crore claims, the realisable amount is about Rs 3.57 lakh crore, which is 43 per cent of the total claims under the Code.

One of the proposed amendments pertain to supply of goods and services to protect a company as a going concern during the insolvency resolution period. The committee said it is concerned that the intent behind this proposed amendment may turn into a case of over-regulation of suppliers, particularly MSME suppliers.

"The committee feel that just to make the IBC process smoother and in hope of a probable revival, suppliers cannot be burdened with overly restrictive conditions," as per the report. According to the committee, market forces should resolve whether a supplier decides to supply to a corporate debtor, as there are limited resources available and each supplier has a limited capacity.

The capacity needs to be channelised and allocated in the best interest of the economy and not directed solely towards keeping the corporate debtor alive, the report noted. Further, it emphasised that the payments due to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), who are operational creditors not included in the committee of creditors (CoC), should be ensured on priority in the course of the resolution process itself before the liquidation stage kicks in.

"The committee would therefore recommend that the Clause 5(b) (2A) should accordingly be deleted," it added. The clause broadly refers to the supply of goods or services that a resolution professional considers critical to manage the operations of a corporate debtor as a going concern, should not be terminated during the moratorium period. This would be subject to certain the conditions.

Meanwhile, the panel said a much more strategic approach to strengthening the insolvency framework is required and that it intends to conduct further hearings in this regard..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Baghdad not confirming Iraq's first coronavirus death

Iraqs Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it was not clear whether a death reported as Iraqs first coronavirus death had in fact been from the new virus.A local health department said earlier on Wednesday that an elderly m...

Border Management Authority Bill passes in Parliament

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has welcomed the passing of the Border Management Authority BMA Bill by the National Assembly, in Parliament, on Monday.The BMA Bill is long overdue. I welcome the passing of the Bill by the Nati...

Indian Navy, Air Force & Army reported 95 suicide cases in 2019: Govt

The Indian Navy, Air Force and Army reported 95 cases of suicide by their personnel in 2019, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply, he informed the House that the Navy reported two...

Volkswagen drives in BS VI compliant Polo, Vento in India

Auto maker Volkswagen India on Thursday launched BS VI compliant versions of premium hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento, priced between Rs 5.82 and Rs 13.29 lakh ex-showroom. The company has introduced the models with new range of pet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020