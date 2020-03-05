Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-U.S. dollar struggles as traders price in more Fed cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:15 IST
FOREX-U.S. dollar struggles as traders price in more Fed cuts

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday amid expectations of the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further, after slashing them by 50 basis points this week in an emergency move to shield the economy from the effects of coronavirus.

The Fed had mentioned the epidemic 48 times in its latest Beige Book report, suggesting policymakers were highly concerned about the economic damage of the disease. "The reports in the Beige Book are likely to have been important for the Fed's inter-meeting rate cut," said Olle Holmgren, chief strategist at SEB.

Money markets were pricing in another 25 bps cut from the current 1% to 1.25% range at the next Fed meeting on March 18-19 and a 50 bps cut by April. As a result, the dollar remained close to the two-month low of 1.1214 it reached against the euro on Tuesday, last trading 0.4% lower at 1.1175. The euro also benefited from traders unwinding their carry trade positions, analysts said.

"Sharper euro falls could emerge quickly" if the coronavirus spreads further in the euro zone, said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG. "Further euro depreciation may follow despite its outperformance of late." Versus the safe-haven Japanese yen, the dollar's weakness was more pronounced. Dollar-yen was last down 0.7% at 106.81 , a five-month low.

Low U.S. yields and the prospect of even more monetary easing added pressure to the dollar, though data showing U.S. services activity at a one-year high had pushed it higher against the euro in Asian trading. Former Vice President Joe Biden's victories in the Democratic primaries also helped the dollar. Biden is considered less likely to raise taxes and impose new regulations than rival Bernie Sanders.

But the coronavirus outbreak weighed more strongly on the dollar and other major currencies. Mainland China reported a rise in new infections on Thursday, deaths are mounting globally, Italy has closed its schools and California has declared a state of emergency as cases there increase. The Canadian dollar was down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar at 1.3399, after the Bank of Canada joined the Fed in cutting rates by 50 bps - its largest cut in 10 years - and leaving the door open to further easing. Falling oil prices also put pressure on the loonie.

The Bank of England is leaving rates unchanged for now, and sterling rose to a one-week high of $1.2931 and a three-day high versus the euro of 86.22 pence. Money markets, however, are pricing in a 25 bps rate cut by the BoE on March 26, incoming Governor Andrew Bailey's first policy meeting.

Traders will be watching later in the day the release of initial jobless claims and factory orders in the U.S. Both data sets are expected to be weaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan flies to Moscow for Syria ceasefire talks with Putin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan flew to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Russias Vladimir Putin over a potential ceasefire in Syrias Idlib, where their militaries are facing off in a war that has displaced nearly a million people in three...

Low carb diet may prevent, reverse age-related effects in brain: Study

Minimizing the consumption of carbohydrates may prevent and reverse age-related effects within the brain, according to a study. The research, published in the journal PNAS, reveals that neurobiological changes associated with aging can be s...

Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle - club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Mondays 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth ...

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use: MEA.

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020