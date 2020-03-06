Pandemonium in Rajasthan Assembly over PM crop insurance scheme

Opposition BJP created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the Prime Minister crop insurance scheme, saying the state did not pay its share of the premium. The House was adjourned for one hour after the BJP members trooped into the Well.

The BJP members cornered the government for not depositing the state's share of premium for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana by December 31, 2019. They alleged that due to the negligence of the government, the farmers will not get benefit of the insurance scheme.

Replying to a question asked by BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said eligible farmers are getting benefits as per the provisions of the crop loan scheme. He also informed the House about the number of farmers who were insured since 2017.

He said the scheme has been in force in the state since kharif season 2016 as per the guidelines of the Government of India. The crops of farmers were insured from kharif 2017 to rabi 2019-20. The minister also informed the House about the number of policies done in kharif 2017 (58.45 lakh), rabi 2017-18 (35.48 lakh), kharif 2018 (42.05 lakh), rabi 2018-19 (29.75 lakh), kharif 2019 (44.49 lakh) and rabi 2019-20 (38.24 lakh).

Not satisfied with the answer, BJP members said the farmers will not get benefits because the Rajasthan government failed to deposit its share of premium by due date. BJP MLA Devnani told reporters outside the Assembly that the Centre deposited its share of Rs 2,115 crore but the state government did not pay its share of premium by due date, which was December 31, 2019.

"Farmers who suffer loss will not get the benefit of the scheme because the state government has not deposited its share of premium. The Congress government is 'anti-farmer' and the chief minister and the agriculture minister should resign," he said. When the House met again, the Agriculture Minister informed the Assembly the cut-off date for paying insurance premium was only for farmers and not for the state.

He said the state government has deposited state's complete share of premium for rabi crops 2018-19 and kharif crop 2018 and part payment of Rs 400 crore was also done against kharif 2019 and rabi 2019-20..

