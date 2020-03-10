Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rush to safety abates, German bond yields off record lows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 22:03 IST
Rush to safety abates, German bond yields off record lows

Germany's safe-haven government bond yields rose sharply from record-low levels on Tuesday, as oil prices bounced 7% and hopes for stimulus to support global growth in the face of the coronavirus outbreak helped stem market panic. Having slid over 13 basis points on Monday in the biggest one-day drop since the euro zone debt crisis in 2011, two-year German bond yields rose as much as 10 basis points at one point at -0.92% - well above record lows. They eased to 0.94% towards close of trade.

"Obviously, we had historic moves yesterday so there is a reversal of that today," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rababank. "There's a bit more confidence out there after the Trump news and also an element of profit-taking on the bond price gains." U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be taking "major" steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus.

Japan on Tuesday unveiled a second package of measures worth about $4 billion in spending, focusing on support to small and mid-sized firms. Europe's response to coronavirus could dominate Britain's first post-Brexit budget on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday is expected to weigh in with measures to support the euro zone economy.

The prospect of stimulus measures bought calm to world markets after a day of panic that sent bond yields in Germany and the United States to record lows. German government bond yields were 8 to 12 basis points higher on the day. The 10-year Bund yield slipped to -0.7% , almost 20 bps above Monday's record low. They inched lower as the day wore on, to trade 5 bps up on the day at 0.8%

Dutch 10-year bond yields climbed 6 bps to -0.57% , well off Monday's record lows around -0.70%. "What we are seeing is a significant swing in sentiment and that is about fiscal policy, especially in the U.S.," said DZ Bank rates strategist Sebastian Fellechner.

But while yields on safe-haven bonds are off their lows, investors are still bracing for a severe economic shock. The U.S. bond curve out to 10 years yields below 1% and 10-year yields have fallen more than 100 bps this year. German Bund yields are down over 50 bps.

Italian borrowing costs also fell as the country was placed under lockdown until next month, but 10-year yields which tumbled 11 bps at one point, gradually rose and stood two bps down on the day towards close at 1.39%. Ten-year yield spreads over Germany, a measure of Italy's risk premium, rose back above 200 bps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus tops 'perfect storm' of climate challenges, says Prince Charles

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The growing global coronavirus outbreak is making already complex efforts to speed up action on climate change more challenging, Britains Prince Charles said on Tuesday.The spr...

We are not scared, have god's blessings: BJP's Dilip Ghosh downplays coronavirus threat

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday appeared to downplay the global coronavirus scare, asserting that thousands of people at temples across India drink water with their hands and also consume prasad, but nothing happens as they...

Austria says it will deny entry to arrivals from Italy over coronavirus

Austria is introducing border checks and will deny entry to people arriving from Italy, drastically stepping up measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.The announcement comes a day ...

Transmitted coronavirus cases in Singapore result of socially irresponsible action: Minister

Singapore reported six new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total number of cases in the country to 166. The new cases include a Singaporean who had recently gone to France, said the Health Ministry.To date, 93 COVID-19 patients h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020