Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak in China may affect Indian industries: Goyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:31 IST
Coronavirus outbreak in China may affect Indian industries: Goyal

The shutdown of factories in China due to the coronavirus outbreak may affect Indian industries like pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile which import components and raw materials from the neighbouring country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the outbreak has led to restrictions on movement of people and business activities in many provinces of China, in order to control the spread of the virus.

"The closure of factories in China may affect Indian industries, which import components, intermediaries and raw materials from China like the pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile industries," Goyal said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He said the government is engaged with Export Promotion Councils and trade bodies on assessing and addressing potential disruptions in their supply chains.

The government is also in talks with the councils and trade bodies with missions abroad to secure and transport inventories available with the existing suppliers and find alternative sources of supply, he added. "Indian Missions abroad have also been asked to explore the possibility of sourcing raw material for our production, in their respective countries," Goyal said adding several missions have shared the list of potential buyers/suppliers in their countries with the councils and agreed to facilitate B2B meetings.

Further, a committee has been formed by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to regularly review the availability of stock of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients)/KSMs (Key Starting Materials) and API-based medicines, and to suggest and enable suitable and appropriate measures for their management. The minister is expected to meet on Thursday with all concerned stakeholders, including exporters, to discuss export and import opportunities emerging on account of the virus outbreak in China.

According to a commerce ministry analysis, there are as many as 550 products where Indian exporters can plug global supply gaps..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan Embassy in China asked to return USD 538,200 sent mistakenly

Ministry of Finance in Uganda has asked the Ugandan Embassy in China to return USD 538,200 Shs2 billion that was mistakenly sent. Keith Muhakanizi, addressing the accounting office of the embassy said that the government was supposed to sen...

Public comment invited on scrap metal export taxes

National Treasury has invited the public to comment on the proposal of export taxes on scrap metal.Treasury has published the basic approach for consultation after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced in the 2020 Budget Review the introd...

Marg ERP gained a clinch in Pharma, now it’s time for FMCG

Joins hands with FMCG Distributors and Traders Association FAIDA Delhi Aiming for 1,50,000 additional installations of its software among FMCG distributors and supermarkets in the next three years Delhi, March 11, 2020 Marg ERP Ltd., ...

Emily Blunt on 'A Quiet Place 2': It explores metaphor of fractured feeling in the air

From fears of parenthood to capturing the untethered feeling across the world, there is a lot to take away from A Quiet Place 2, says Hollywood star Emily Blunt. The original horror film in 2018 revolved around the Abbott family, featuring ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020