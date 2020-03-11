Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain fires with both barrels: emergency rate cut and budget boost

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:05 IST
Britain fires with both barrels: emergency rate cut and budget boost

The Bank of England slashed interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and announced support for bank lending just hours before the unveiling of a budget splurge designed to stave off a recession triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. In what amounts to a choreographed double-barrelled stimulus programme, the BoE announced its unanimous emergency rate cut as London markets were opening and before Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government sets out its spending plans after midday.

Mark Carney's parting shot as governor, which returns the main interest rate to a record low of 0.25%, comes as COVID-19, the flu-like infection caused by the virus, spreads rapidly, stoking fears of global recession and roiling markets. "The Bank of England's role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large and sharp but should be temporary," Carney told reporters after the first rate reduction since August 2016.

"This is a big package. It's a big package. It is a big deal," Carney said, adding that the Bank was coordinating its actions with the government to have "maximum impact". The Bank acted, Carney said, after seeing a "sharp fall" in trading conditions in the last week, particularly in the retail sector and anything driven by discretionary spending.

Carney said there was no reason for disruption from coronavirus to turn into a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. The cut follows a similar move from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week, and was the first such action to take place outside the British central bank's normal schedule since 2008.

Bank Rate is now back to the record low it reached after 2016's Brexit referendum. "These measures will help keep firms in business and people in jobs and they will prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm," Carney said alongside his successor Andrew Bailey.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to present his first budget shortly after 1230 GMT, which is expected to include more healthcare funding to fight the coronavirus, as well as further economic stimulus. Sterling briefly sank against the dollar by almost a cent on the news but recouped its losses and as of 0908 GMT traded at around $1.293, its level before the BoE cut rates. Yields on longer-dated British government bond yields rose sharply.

"Although the magnitude of the economic shock from COVID-19 is highly uncertain, activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months," the BoE said. "The Bank will take all further necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system."

POWDER DRY ON QE FOR NOW The BoE did not announce any new quantitative easing bond purchases, but did lower its counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks to zero and launch a new scheme to support lending to small businesses -- both measures to keep borrowing flowing.

The BoE said it would allow banks to release a special store of capital, known as the counter-cyclical capital buffer, so they can continue lending to households and businesses during the coronavirus epidemic. Tapping the buffer means that lending up to 190 billion pounds can be supported, equivalent to 13 times banks' net lending last year. Shares in Lloyds Banking Group, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays rose by up to 3% in early trading.

"Much like the Fed move we saw earlier, it's a case of making sure that you get out there on the front foot," Investec economist Vicky Clarke said. "They haven't done anything on the QE front so there's still that possibility to pull that level if they need to." The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada lowered rates last week, and the European Central Bank is expected to take action on Thursday.

"Temporary but significant disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies," the BoE said. JPMorgan said the only surprise was that there was no forward guidance from the BoE.

"The only slight surprise is that there is no forward guidance about the next policy move," JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

BoE allows banks to tap capital cushion during coronavirus

The Bank of England told banks on Wednesday they can tap one of their capital buffers to maintain lending during the coronavirus epidemic, but warned they must not use the cash for bumping up bonuses or dividends. Insurers were also offered...

Lesson learnt, Women's ODI WC to have reserve days for semis, finals

Rectifying their mistake, the International Cricket Council ICC has decided to keep reserve days for the semi-finals and finals of the Womens ODI World Cup 2021. Womens ODI World Cup 2021 will be played in New Zealand from February 6-March ...

UK economy one of best placed in world to manage coronavirus -finance minister

British finance minister Rishi Sunak told ministers on Wednesday that his budget, alongside measures set out by the Bank of England, would make Britain one of the best placed economies in the world to tackle the impact of coronavirus. The b...

Bahrain records 77 new coronavirus cases among evacuees from Iran

Bahrain reported 77 new coronavirus cases among citizens evacuated from Iran by plane, the Gulf states health ministry said on Wednesday, for a total of 189 infections, while two meetings of G20 economies in Saudi Arabia were postponed.Bahr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020