PM 'sleeping at the wheel': Rahul Gandhi on govt's handling of economy, coronavirus
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over its handling of the economy and in tackling coronavirus, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "sleeping at the wheel". On the state of the economy, he said it is just the beginning of a "tsunami" and things would be worse going forward.
"We can see what is happening to stock market. The economy has been destroyed by the Modi government," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament. "What we have seen is only the beginning of a tsunami, things will be worse," he said.
The prime minister is not speaking a word on the economy and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman does not understand economy, the former Congress chief alleged. He also said that coronavirus is seriously affecting the economy and it is already too late, but the government should take measures to minimise damage..
