Lodha Ventures invests USD 6 million in Multiliving

  PTI
  
  Mumbai
  
  Updated: 12-03-2020 19:49 IST
  Created: 12-03-2020 19:49 IST
Lodha Ventures invests USD 6 million in Multiliving

Lodha Ventures has invested USD 6 million in Multiliving, a platform that gets together homeowners and tenants. Lodha Ventures is the family office of Abhinandan Lodha, the son of city BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the founder of realty player Lodha Group that is presently sailing through choppy times.

Abhinandan is on the board of advisors for Multiliving, a statement said. MultiLiving enables tenants to rent curated homes with a personal concierge and added services along with ensuring hassle-free management of assets and steady returns for the homeowners, it said.

It currently operates in the financial capital with a limited number of curated flats at locations like Lower Parel, Powai, the BKC business district, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli. The financial capital is home to one of the highest levels of unsold inventories for realty players, due to which developers are finding it difficult to go. This has also caused concerns among the home owners who had invested in property with an eye on returns..

