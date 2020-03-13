Jeff app to foray into Indian markets

Europe-based Jeff app has said it will foray into Indian markets with its on-demand wellbeing services. The app was launched in 2015 as a dry cleaning and laundry service mobile app and also offers offline plus online subscription for laundry, beauty and fitness through the app, the firm said in a statement.

Jeff is present in more than 40 countries through over 2,000 franchisee stores, it added. "India is fast becoming the epicentre of economic growth given its demographic dividends, large consumer base, improving standards of living and expanding cities and towns. "To add to this, the country has been at the forefront of internet and telecom play; and has consistently witnessed the influx of expats and global Indians settling into cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Gurugram. No company striving for growth and visibility today can ignore India," said Eloi Gómez Cal, co-founder and CEO of Jeff..

