Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways to cut jobs over coronavirus: CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:08 IST
British Airways to cut jobs over coronavirus: CEO
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways will cut jobs after the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for global air travel, its chief executive Alex Cruz said Friday. "To be frank, given the changing circumstances, we can no longer sustain our current level of employment and jobs will be lost -- perhaps for a short period, perhaps longer-term," Cruz said in an internal memo confirmed by the group.

Global airlines have canceled thousands of flights worldwide, as COVID-19 decimates demand for passenger travel, with destinations to China and Italy particularly hit hard. The aviation industry is struggling with the severe impact of the pandemic, which has so far infected more than 134,300 people globally and killed over 5,000, according to an AFP tally.

In a further blow this week, US President Donald Trump announced a shock 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe over coronavirus. The global aviation association on Thursday warned that the US-imposed trans-Atlantic travel ban would further hurt an industry already hard-hit by the crisis, insisting airlines needed "emergency measures" to get through.

The move "will create enormous cash-flow pressures for airlines," Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), warned in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Investors in Spain's BBVA bank sit seats apart at lonely AGM

A scattering of lonely shareholders sat seats apart in a huge conference centre in the Spanish port city of Bilbao on Friday as most investors opted to attend virtually the annual general meeting of BBVA, Spains second largest bank. Spains ...

Curtain comes down on France's Moulin Rouge in coronavirus clampdown

Paris famed Moulin Rouge cabaret and the Louvre museum were among French cultural landmarks that closed their doors on Friday after the government banned gatherings of more than 100 people to curb the spread of coronavirus. The cabaret, kno...

Athletics-Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the citys mayor said on Friday. The worlds most prestigious marathon, which will now take place on...

EU to redirect funds to virus-hit parts of economy

The EU will boost spending on coronavirus-hit sectors of the economy, it said on Friday, also clearing member nations to run bigger deficits as Germany diverted state funds to cushion businesses against the impact of the epidemic.The Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020