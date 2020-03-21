Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P warns 1 in 10 US firms may default on debt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 00:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 00:36 IST
S&P warns 1 in 10 US firms may default on debt

A wave of company defaults is likely to sweep the United States and Europe as measures to contain the coronavirus spark a recession, S&P Global Ratings said Friday. The agency said it believes the global economy will go into reverse under the impact of the coronavirus crisis and that companies will see cash flow whither and financing conditions tighten.

"These factors will likely result in a surge in defaults, with a default rate on nonfinancial corporates in the US that may rise above 10 percent and into the high single digits in Europe over the next 12 months," said S&P. Central banks in the US and Europe have flooded markets with liquidity and freed up banks to boost lending in an effort to help firms weather drops in demand and halts in operations due to confinement measures.

S&P said companies rated B- and below will likely suffer most from financing needs and would face rapid downgrades. AB- credit rating is already several notches into speculative territory, and corporate bonds with these sort of rating are often called by traders "junk bonds".

S&P noted that the number of companies rated B- and below had increased significantly in the US and Europe. "These low ratings indicate a higher vulnerability to adverse business, financial or economic conditions," said S&P.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Arcadia Group shuts all stores due to coronavirus outbreak

UK-based retailer Arcadia Group said on Friday it is closing all its stores amid the coronavirus outbreak. In line with many other retailers, the Group has made the difficult decision to close until further notice all of our stores from 4 p...

Iran judicial authority says liaising with France over prisoner swap

Irans judicial authority said Friday Tehran was liaising with Paris over the release of a French prisoner held in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. The Iranian, Jallal Rohollahnejad...

Russia's Rosneft CEO says we need to maintain contact with Saudi Arabia - RIA

Russia and Saudi Arabia need to maintain contact, Igor Sechin, chief executive with Russias top oil producer Rosneft, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Friday.I have no doubts that contact should continue. These two Russia and Saud...

UK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

Britains government will pay a massive share of private-sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff as it resorts to war-time levels of borrowing to prop up the economy during its coronavirus shutdown.Today I can announce that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020