Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling extends gains vs dollar ahead of BoE meeting

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:26 IST
Sterling extends gains vs dollar ahead of BoE meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling extended gains against the dollar on Thursday, before an expected show of support for the British economy from the Bank of England and the government to limit the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The BoE, which made two emergency rate cuts and ramped up its bond-buying program this month, publishes its latest monetary policy statement at 1200 GMT. It is expected to hold fire on further action for now but stress it is ready to do more - probably by expanding its bond-buying even more - if needed to stop a coronavirus-related shutdown from plunging the country into a long recession.

Separately, finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to detail how he plans to support Britain's 5 million self-employed workers through the crisis. The pound has been hammered in recent weeks amid panic in global markets, touching lows not seen since 1985 last week as investors scrambled for dollars - the world's most liquid currency and one seen as a safe haven in times of crisis.

A $2 trillion stimulus package agreed by U.S. politicians to shield the world's biggest economy and co-ordinated action by central banks including the BoE to boost the supply of dollars have helped ease stress in money markets and some of the selling pressure on sterling. The pound edged up versus the greenback on Thursday after two previous days of gains and was last up 0.5% at $1.1928 .

Against the euro it fell 0.2% to 91.80 pence per euro . "We have a strong combination of Brexit and coronavirus uncertainty that creates a difficult situation for the UK in comparison to the rest of the world," Christophe Donay, head of asset allocation and macro research at Pictet, told a media call.

"Relatively speaking the UK is in a tough situation. The current account deficit is high ...This is all not a great signal for sterling versus the other currencies." On Wednesday, the pound swung from $1.1971 to $1.1640 within a few hours, showing how volatile trading conditions remain.

Implied sterling-dollar volatility is down from last week's long term peaks but remains high, suggesting further big moves could be in store. "Financial market conditions would need to normalise further in the near-term to encourage the pound to extend its rebound," analysts at MUFG said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Community transmission phase of COVID-19 will begin if community, govt don't work together: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the community transmission phase of coronavirus will start if the community and government will not work collectively and follow guidelines for fighting against the deadly viru...

Beware second waves of COVID-19 if lockdowns eased early - study

Extending school and work closures at the coronavirus ground zero in China may delay the second wave of infections, researchers said on Thursday, urging the rest of the world to take note. With containment measures largely successful and th...

More than 250,000 positive coronavirus cases in Europe

The tally of total positive cases in Europe surged past 250,000 in Europe on Thursday as Spain becomes the second-worst affected country after Italy in the region. At least 4,089 people have now died from Covid-19 in Spain with a total of ...

Fed's Powell: U.S. may be in recession, control of virus to dictate timing of economy reopening

The United States may well be in recession but progress in controlling the spread of the coronavirus will dictate when the economy can fully reopen, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in an interview on NBCs Today Show. We ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020