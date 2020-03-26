Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ford pushes for factory restart, union not so sure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 18:28 IST
Ford pushes for factory restart, union not so sure

Ford says it wants to reopen five North American assembly plants in April that were closed due to the threat of coronavirus. The three Detroit automakers suspended production at North American factories March 19 under pressure from the United Auto Workers union, which had concerns about members working closely at work stations and possibly spreading the virus.

Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said Thursday that the UAW is reviewing Ford's announcement “with great concern and caution.” The company says it's aiming to reopen its factory in Hermosillo, Mexico, on April 6, followed by its Dearborn, Michigan, truck plant, Kentucky truck plant in Louisville, the Ohio Assembly Plant near Cleveland, and the Transit van line at the Kansas City plant on April 14. The company also wants to reopen parts-making plants to feed the assembly factories on the same day.

Ford says in a prepared statement that it will introduce additional safety measures to protect workers, but said it would give details later. The decision comes as the number of people infected by the virus spikes in Michigan. On Wednesday the state reported t least 2,294 infections and that the number of deaths nearly doubled from 24 to 43. Two Detroit-area hospital systems said they are caring for more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients at 13 hospitals. At Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System, operating rooms were being converted into intensive care units and clinics had been turned into rooms for patients needing other medical care.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak. Dr Betty Chu, of Henry Ford, predicted an “upcoming surge” in patients in Michigan, and Beaumont chief executive John Fox called on the state to invoke its power to balance care across eight regions in the state.

The Ford factories, which largely make highly profitable pickup trucks, commercial vans and big SUVs, are key to Ford's financial health. The Ford F-150 pickup made at the Dearborn Truck plant is the top-selling vehicle in America that's responsible for much of the company's profit. US automakers book revenue when vehicles are shipped to dealers, so without production, the revenue stream is largely cut off. The factories were to be closed until March 30, but earlier this week Ford extended that date indefinitely.

Ford has about 56,000 workers represented by the UAW, and some members have been fearful of catching the virus and taking it home to their families. Two union workers from Fiat Chrysler plants in the Detroit area and Kokomo, Indiana, have died this week from complications due to the virus, but it's not clear whether they got it at the factories or elsewhere. The effort to reopen the plants comes as Amazon and other large warehouses continue operations, although some of the goods they're distributing are considered essential.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Plea in HC for evacuation of students stranded in Bangladesh, hearing on Friday

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Centre to evacuate around 580 Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic. The plea sought direction to the Ministry of External Af...

Jamia professor says he 'failed non-Muslim students', suspended

A controversial tweet by a Jamia Millia Islamia professor stating that he had failed 15 non-Muslim students in an exam led to a flurry of criticism, prompting the university to suspend him and order an inquiry against him on Thursday. Profe...

BOMECON

- BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RUPEES PER KILO 41200.00STANDARD GOLD 99.5 43110.00PURE GOLD 99.9 43283.00NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR ...

Waiting for govt nod to scale up number of COVID-19 testing labs to 17: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said it plans to scale up the number of its laboratories for testing of COVID-19 to 17 as soon as it gets permission from the government. Currently, five labs of Apollo Hospitals have been appro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020