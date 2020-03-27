Left Menu
Africa Oil & Power stands in solidarity with Senegal to fight against COVID-19

AOP is working with Senegalese government partners to confirm a new date for the conference and will continue to support all stakeholders involved in combatting COVID-19 in the country.

Organizer Africa Oil & Power (AOP) pledges its full support and solidarity with the people of Senegal and the nation’s leadership as they fight the coronavirus. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Organizer Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (AfricaOilandPower.com) stands in solidarity with the Senegalese people and leadership in the fight against the coronavirus threat; Senegal Oil & Power 2020 is postponed in the interest of public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Senegal is becoming energy powerhouse, with two large offshore oil and gas projects in development as well as global-scale renewable energy initiatives.

Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 on travel, meetings and large gatherings globally, Senegal's official energy event Senegal Oil & Power 2020, originally planned for May 27-28, will be postponed to a later date. Organizer Africa Oil & Power (AOP) pledges its full support and solidarity with the people of Senegal and the nation's leadership as they fight the coronavirus.

The new date will be selected by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and other government partners in the energy industry alongside the organizer, and the conference will take place with the theme 'A New Wave of Investment'.

This is a momentous point in Senegal's development as a regional center for investment in energy. With the final investment decision reached on two mega-projects, Senegal is fully realizing its potential. With the country now on track to become an African energy powerhouse, Senegal Oil & Power 2020 creates critical new links between global capital and Senegalese projects; provides a platform for the government to explain its vision; defines the narrative on how Senegal's people will benefit from the energy and how this will happen; and gives a holistic view of the opportunities of the energy sector in all its diversity, including renewables.

(With Inputs from APO)

