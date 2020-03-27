Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar on track for biggest weekly fall in a decade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 15:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 15:54 IST
FOREX-Dollar on track for biggest weekly fall in a decade

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade on Friday, as trillions of dollars worth of stimulus efforts by governments and central banks helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The dollar had been riding high in March amid a drive for dollars by investors trying to get their hands on the world's most liquid currency, and one considered a safe haven.

But big government spending pledges, including a $2.2 trillion U.S. package, and co-ordinated efforts by central banks around the world to increase the supply of dollars have supported a rally in other major currencies. An unprecedented jump in U.S. jobless claims on Thursday underscored the coronavirus's impact on the country's economy, further weakening the dollar.

The dollar consolidated losses on Friday, edging up 0.2% on the day against major currencies, but was still on course for a near 3% fall for the week - its biggest decline since May 2009. The swing underscores the currency market's volatility after the dollar index last week racked up its biggest weekly gain since the financial crisis.

"The sharp reversal of the US dollar yesterday was clear evidence that the deluge of measures from the Federal Reserve to address dollar liquidity problems were finally becoming more successful," said analysts at MUFG in a note. "While we believe the ultimate direction of the dollar following this crisis will be down, we can't be complacent in assuming this is now under way. That would be premature ... We need to wait and see before a trend of USD weakness becomes established."

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.7% on Friday to 108.855 yen, as Japanese investors and companies repatriated funds before their fiscal year ends next week. The euro ticked down 0.2% to $1.10080 but was still on track for an almost 3% gain over the dollar this week.

The dollar barely moved versus sterling and the Australian dollar as they consolidated the week's gains. But the dollar was up more than 1% against the export-exposed Norwegian crown and South African rand.

The dollar funding squeeze in the interbank market has abated considerably this week. Currency basis swap spreads, the premium investors need to pay over interbank rates to fund dollars through foreign currency swaps, fell considerably. "Now that the surge in demand for dollars overseas has been met by the Fed's new improved swap lines, economic and medical fundamentals are taking over," said analysts at BDSwiss in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Thrissur district ramps up facilities to meet any Covid-19

Having gained valuable experience in successfully treating the countrys first COVID-19 case,the Thrissur district administration has chalked out a three-stage plan to face a possible outbreak, including community transmission, of the diseas...

Govt raises Rs 11,500 cr from strategic sale of THDC, NEEPCO to NTPC

The government has raised Rs 11,500 crore through strategic sale of its stake in two state-owned power companies, THDC and NEEPCO, to NTPC. With this, the total disinvestment proceeds in the current financial year stand at over Rs 46,500 cr...

Niti Aayog hails RBI's move to deal with COVID-19 impact on economy

New Delhi, Mar 27 PTI&#160;Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar on Friday welcomed steps taken by the RBI to counter negative impact of the coronovirus pandemic, saying the central banks decision to cut key policy rates will lower cost of c...

Indian farmers, consumers suffer as lockdown disrupts supply chain

A three-week lockdown in India aimed at stopping the coronavirus is preventing perishables from reaching its teeming cities, pushing up prices and forcing some farmers to feed their ripening produce to their animals instead.The breakdown in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020