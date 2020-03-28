Donations pour in for coronavirus relief in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI): Infrastructure major, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) offered a helping hand to various states in the battle against coronavirus. MEIL managing director PV Krishna Reddy has donated Rs 5 crore each to the Chief Minister's relief funds of AP and Telangana.

The infra major has handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, Rs one crore to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Similarly, Greenko, city-based renewable power producer, has announced Rs 10 crore donation to the centre, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The company announced Rs five crore to the centre, and Rs 2.5 crore each to the Chief Minister's relief funds of AP and Telangana, Greenko said in a statement issued on Friday night. "At Greenko, we care deeply for our people and communities and wish to contribute in all ways possible to overcome this global challenge," it said.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

