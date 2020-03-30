Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar snaps losing streak as jittery investors stick with safety

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:30 IST
FOREX-Dollar snaps losing streak as jittery investors stick with safety

The dollar snapped a week of declines on Monday, rising against major currencies and riskier emerging markets as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty while governments tightened lockdowns to fight the coronavirus. China's offshore yuan fell after the Chinese central bank cut a key interbank interest rate.

The euro, sterling and Aussie dollar were all down between 0.5% and 1% in London trading, bringing an end to their recent rebounds that followed the Federal Reserve's efforts to calm the scramble for the U.S. currency earlier this month. Concerns about the spreading coronavirus and the economic impact of shutdowns continued to dominate foreign exchange markets, but price moves on Monday were relatively well-contained and much smaller than in recent sessions.

"I think you have to say that risk is still high," said Adam Cole, a currencies strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "The underlying newsflow out of China has been a lot better, in Italy it has improved ... but that's not the case in the UK and certainly not the case in the U.S."

He said markets needed to see "broader evidence of a peak in infections" before calm returned and otherwise risked more "brutal selloffs periodically". The dollar index rose as much as 0.7% to 98.992.

Analysts said investors' end-of-month portfolio rebalancing as well as nervousness about the virus was also supporting the greenback. The euro dropped 0.6% to $1.1077, while sterling weakened as much as 1% to $1.2318 before rebounding somewhat.

Over the past two weeks the dollar first posted its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis and then its biggest weekly drop since 2009. Signs of funding stress have eased but not abated as hard cash remains in high demand. "Risk aversion has been more important to the direction of the dollar than traditional interest rate differentials," Standard Chartered analysts said in a note.

"For the dollar to surrender some of its recent gains, investors would need to shift their preferences back to a broader basket of safe-haven assets." The safe-haven Japanese yen was steady at 108.02 yen per dollar.

Both the dollar and yen rose against emerging market currencies after a weekend which brought more bad news on the virus front. Total deaths are around 34,000 and the United States has emerged as the latest epicentre, with more than 141,000 confirmed cases and 2,400 deaths.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the pandemic could ultimately kill between 100,000 and 200,000 people in the United States, if mitigation was not successful. The dollar gained 0.3% versus the offshore Chinese yuan to 7.1082 after the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut a key interbank interest rate, the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, by 20 basis points.

The Australian dollar dropped sharply before recovering to trade down 0.3% at $0.6148. Elsewhere the oil-exposed Norwegian crown fell heavily along with declining oil prices and the South African rand crumbled to a record low after Moody's cut South Africa's credit rating. (Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...

Social grant payments in full swing during lockdown

Social grant payments for the elderly and people with disabilities are in full swing as South Africa enters Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown to curb COVID-19.In preparation for the lockdown, social security agency - SASSA - announced that grant...

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020