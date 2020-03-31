Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:38 IST
Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea on Tuesday announced extension of validity on prepaid plans availed by low income customers using feature phones till April 17, and Rs 10 talktime credit to help such users stay connected during the lockdown to contain coronavirus pandemic. Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday had announced an extension in the validity period of more than 8 crore pre-paid connections until April 17 as well as credited talk time of Rs 10 in these accounts.

State-owned telecom operators BSNL and MTNL too have announced they will extend validity period of their prepaid mobile services till April 20 and offered Rs 10 additional talktime even after zero balance, to enable users, especially poor and underprivileged, to stay connected during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. "The unprecedented situation arising from the outbreak of COVID-19 has created several hardships, especially for low income, prepaid customers using feature phones. To ensure that such customers remain connected amidst these troubled times, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL)...today announced extension in validity of its prepaid plans, availed by low income customers using feature phones, till 17th April 2020," VIL said in a statement.

The free extension in plan validity duration will enable millions of feature phone users of both Vodafone and Idea to continue to receive incoming calls, even if the validity of their plan expires earlier, the statement said. It has also anounced a talktime credit of Rs 10 in the account of nearly 100 million feature phone users to help them stay connected with their family and friends by making calls or sending text messages.

"This talk time is being credited in the accounts of all eligible customers, as fast as possible, over the coming days," the statement added. Commenting on the latest move, Avneesh Khosla, Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea said, "Our customers must remain connected without worrying about any disruption, especially in these troubled times. Extending plan validity and crediting talk time will particularly benefit migrant workers and daily wage earners, whose lives and livelihoods have been most unsettled due to the precautionary lockdown".

The company's network teams are already operating round-the-clock to ensure seamless connectivity, Khosla added. With this special initiative for low-income feature phone users, Vodafone Idea customers can now continue to remain fully connected and access relevant, latest updates from local authorities, the company said.

Customers availing Vodafone Idea's services via smartphones can continue to recharge their accounts using online and digital platforms, it said. Sector regulator Trai on Sunday had asked telecom operators to extend prepaid validity period to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has also sought details of the steps taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis". Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try halt the spread of coronavirus, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

As on Tuesday morning, the pandemic had claimed 32 lives in the country and number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 1250 in India..

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Norway central bank further raises its purchase of crowns

Norways central bank will further increase its daily purchase of Norwegian currency to 2 billion crowns 190 million per day from 1.6 billion crowns earlier, selling foreign currency to fund government spending, it said on Tuesday.On March 1...

Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 3

A 47-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengals Howrah district, taking COVID-19 death toll in the state to three, a health department official said on Tuesday. The woman had recently visited Dooars in N...

FOREX-Yen declines on year-end U.S. dollar demand

The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday amid fiscal year-end demand by Japanese companies and the Chinese yuan stood firm after a survey showed manufacturing returned to growth in March. Tuesday is the last trading day of Japans fiscal y...

Swedish economy seen shrinking 4% in 2020 as pandemic hits - fin min

Swedens gross domestic product is seen shrinking 4 this year as the economy slumps due to the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday. We have a very serious economic situation, both in Sweden and globally...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020