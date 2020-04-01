Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks fall as virus worries linger

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks dropped on Wednesday, in line with broader Asia, as worries persisted over the economic damage from the global coronavirus outbreak.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 517.69 points or 2.19% at 23,085.79. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.98% to 9,404.98.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.9%, while the IT sector dipped 1.07%, the financial sector ended 2.91% lower and the property sector dipped 0.63%.

** Investors will continue to adopt a prudent strategy for now, as the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and European countries has not slowed significantly, brokerage Central China International noted in the report.

** China will step up fiscal and monetary policy adjustments to combat the impact of the virus outbreak, state media reported on Tuesday, quoting a cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

** China's factory activity improved in March after plunging a month earlier, a private survey showed, but the bare minimal growth highlighted the intense pressure facing businesses as the pandemic shuts down many countries.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.57% at 2,734.52 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.3%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.28%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 4.5%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.1053 per U.S. dollar at 08:11 GMT, 0.34% weaker than the previous close of 7.081.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.98% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

