Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks scrape out gains as surging oil prices offset virus woes

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:44 IST
European stocks scrape out gains as surging oil prices offset virus woes

A late-session rally in the energy sector helped European stocks end slightly higher on Thursday, with sentiment remaining fragile after a sharp rise in U.S. unemployment claims showed further evidence of the coronavirus' economic impact.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed a volatile session 0.4% higher, recovering from a sink into negative territory. The energy sector was the biggest boost to the benchmark, tracking a surge in crude prices on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump expects Russian President Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince to announce an oil production cut.

A price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, coupled with expectations of lower demand, had sent oil prices plummeting last month, which in turn pushed European energy stocks to 24-year lows. The sector jumped more than 5% on the day, with heavyweights Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA and BP adding between 3% and 9%.

Swedish oil and gas explorer Lundin Energy AB topped the STOXX 600, jumping around 15%. Still, the U.S. unemployment figures pointed to deep economic ructions from the coronavirus outbreak, fanning concerns over a global recession after data on Wednesday showed factory activity crashing in the Euro zone.

"With most euro zone countries in partial or full lockdown, GDP contraction this year is likely to rival the Great Recession," Peter Vanden Houte of ING wrote in a note. "While the sentiment indicators for March were bad, they probably can be thrown in the bin immediately. After four months of increases, economic sentiment nosedived in March," he added.

European travel and leisure stocks were the worst performers for the day, with cruise operator Carnival PLC plunging more than 20% as it readied a bumper capital raise to help tide it through severe curbs on its business. Carnival bottomed out the STOXX 600 for a second straight session.

Hays, one of the world's biggest recruiters, slumped 13% after announcing an emergency 200 million pound ($248.36 million) issue of shares on Thursday. Technology shares also dropped, with French software firm Dassault Systemes shedding more than 5% after it warned of lower first-quarter revenue.

In Europe, countries including Germany, Spain and Italy have extended lockdowns to try to halt the spread of COVID-19, and analysts expect another earnings recession this year with several firms withdrawing forecasts ahead of the reporting season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Int'l and domestic cargo movement continues at Bengaluru airport: Official

International and domesticcargo movement continues to take place at Bengaluru airportevery day, a BIAL spokesperson said on ThursdayCurrently, the schedule does not follow a fixedpattern it is decided based on requests or as the needarises ...

Report: Jaguars want first-round pick and more for DE Ngakoue

A first-round pick and then some is the asking price of the Jacksonville Jaguars for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. ESPN reported the 25-year-old defensive end is on the trade block, with the Jaguars pushing to receive at least a first-roun...

14 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka; tally rises to 124 in state

Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, have been screened so far, the government said on Thursday, as the state reported 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total number...

Germans snitch on neighbours flouting virus rules, in echo of the Stasi past

Law-abiding Germans are zealously helping police crack down on people flouting new social distancing rules aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus by reporting on strangers, neighbours and friends.In a country where denunciation was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020