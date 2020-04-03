Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling drops as British firms suffer record slump

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 21:25 IST
Sterling drops as British firms suffer record slump
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling sank on Friday after data showed a record slump among Britain's services and manufacturing firms in late March as businesses and households paused activity to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sterling was last down 1.5% at $1.2205, having fallen earlier to its weakest level since Tuesday at $1.2243. Against the euro, it fell 0.8% to 88.32 pence. Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale, said the decline in the pound on Friday was exacerbated by low market liquidity for the currency as those traders still working have concentrated their attention elsewhere.

"It's clear that it takes less selling quantity to move sterling ... that will remain an issue," Juckes said, adding that the "fair value for euro/sterling is 85 (pence) but it'll take a lot of time to go there." "Sterling is meant to be perceived as more cyclically sensitive than the dollar, Japanese yen or Swiss franc," he said.

As the novel coronavirus spread around the world, claiming more victims and effectively shutting down many cities, the pound sank to its weakest in decades last month, as investors turned to less risky currencies, such as the U.S. dollar. It has recovered some ground since then, as the British government and Bank of England stepped in to provide stimulus to the economy and avoid a collapse in the labor market.

The number of people infected and deaths are on the rise, both in Britain and the rest of the world. Global cases of the virus have shot past 1 million with more than 53,000 fatalities, a Reuters tally showed on Friday. A final composite Purchasing Managers' Index covering UK services and manufacturing fell to 36.0 from 53.0 in February, below a preliminary reading of 37.1, survey compiler IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply said.

Ulas Akincilar, head of trading at online platform INFINOX, identified "two modest silver linings" from the dismal data: a fall in cost inflation and the mitigation of job losses as companies opt to furlough staff rather than lay them off. But that offered "scant comfort", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Know about expected release date, plot and changes made to set

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with t...

New York reports highest daily increase in coronavirus deaths

New York has registered the highest daily increase in the number of deaths related to coronavirus with fatalities now standing at 2,935, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Friday. The total number of positive cases in the sta...

Telangana CM backs PM's call, asks people to light lamps on Sunday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday urged people in the state to light lamps at 9 PM on April5 as sought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to display collective spirit in the fight against the coronavirus. People should lig...

IT Ministry starts hackathon to find solutions for coronavirus

The Ministry of Electronics and IT MeitY on Friday started a hackathon to find working solutions for overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. Aim of this hackathon is to strengthen fight against COVID19.The winning ideas from few top participating...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020