Covid-19: Aparna Constructions contributes Rs 5 cr

Aparna Constructions and Estates on Saturday said it has donated Rs 2 crore each to the PM-CARES Fund and the Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund for tackling the coronavirus crisis. In a statement, the Hyderabad-based firm said it has also donated Rs 1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund, taking the total contribution to Rs 5 crore.

Earlier this week, realtors' body CREDAI-Gujarat donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. DLF group's CSR arm DLF Foundation has donated Rs 5 crore to the Haryana Chief Minister's Relief Fund and pledged to provide 27 lakh meals.

Mumbai-based Hiranandani group has donated Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. FDI-funded realty firm Experion Developers has donated Rs 1.85 crore to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 20 lakh to the Haryana corona relief fund.

Signature Global has contributed Rs 2 lakh to PM-CARES, Rs 1 lakh to CII Foundation, and Rs 7 lakh to labourers. Many developers including Lodha group, Embassy, Prestige, Shriram Properties, Puravankara, Arvind SmartSpaces, Central Park, M3M, ABA Corp and Bhumika group are providing meals, dry rations, masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to their workers on construction sites.

