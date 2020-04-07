Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commerce min terminates anti-dumping duty probe against chemical from Saudi Arabia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:26 IST
Commerce min terminates anti-dumping duty probe against chemical from Saudi Arabia

The commerce ministry has terminated an anti-dumping investigation against a chemical, used in polyester fibres and films, imported from Saudi Arabia following a request from Reliance Industries Ltd. In December last year, the ministry's investigation arm - Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) - initiated the probe into an alleged dumping of “Mono Ethylene Glycol” originating in or exported from Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Singapore, following a complaint by the company. "In view of the request made by the domestic industry, Reliance Industries Ltd...the designated authority hereby terminates the investigation initiated on 9th December 2019 against the imports of ‘Mono Ethylene Glycol (or Ethylene Glycol)’ originating in or exported from Saudi Arabia," the DGTR has said in a notification.

It has also clarified that as the domestic industry has requested for termination of the investigation only in respect of the imports from Saudi Arabia, the investigation would continue against Kuwait, Oman, UAE and Singapore. It added that Reliance Industries Ltd in its letter dated February 21 has requested to terminate the investigation against Saudi Arabia. In the probe, the DGTR would determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping, and consequent injury to the domestic industry. If established that dumping has caused material injury to domestic industry, the directorate would recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty. Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK foreign minister Raab in charge, will decide on lockdown measures - Gove

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions wont be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on...

South-East Asia countries need to strengthen nurses' cadre:WHO

Lauding tireless efforts being made by frontline health workers in tackling COVID-19, the World Health Organization on Tuesday said countries in South-East Asia need to redouble efforts to strengthen and expand their nurses and midwives cad...

Hiring activity declines 18 pc in March: Naukri JobSpeak

Hiring activity during March has declined by 18 per cent compared to the same month in 2019 following the nationwide lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, with major impact in cities like Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad, according to Naukri ...

China stocks end higher on stimulus, drop in new coronavirus cases

China stocks ended up more than 2 on Tuesday as markets resumed trading after a long weekend, with investor sentiment lifted by the governments latest stimulus to shore up the worlds second-largest economy and a drop in cases of the new cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020