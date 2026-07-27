Drone Assault: Tensions Escalate in Southern Russia

In recent escalations, Ukrainian drones have killed a couple in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and caused significant damage to structures. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy confirmed attacks on key Russian facilities, increasing tensions between Ukraine and Russia over the Black Sea region, with rising military activities from both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 14:32 IST
Drone Assault: Tensions Escalate in Southern Russia
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In a significant escalation of tensions, Ukrainian drones targeted the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, resulting in the death of a couple and damage to several structures, reported regional governor Yuri Slyusar on Monday.

The drone assault comes amid increasing military activity between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov regions. In addition to striking Rostov, the attack also targeted the cities of Taganrog and several districts, causing injuries and structural damage, Slyusar stated. A total of around 50 drones were reportedly intercepted by Russia's air defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged these strikes, highlighting an attack on a Russian export terminal and oil facilities, signaling the intensification of ongoing hostilities in the region.

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